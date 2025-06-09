Bengaluru: A letter allegedly written by DCP Karibasavanagowda of the Vidhana Soudha Security Division on June 4 to Sathyavathi, Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), has gone viral on social media. The letter raises concerns over the challenges in arranging adequate security for a hastily organised felicitation ceremony for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

KSCA request triggers concern

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had submitted a request to the DPAR on June 3, seeking permission to felicitate the RCB players at Vidhana Soudha. The DPAR, in turn, sought the opinion of the Vidhana Soudha Security Division. In response, DCP Karibasavanagowda outlined several logistical and security challenges, though also assured that the department would abide by the government’s decision.

Staff shortage and crowd control

The letter highlights that RCB has a massive fan base across the country. A last-minute event at such a sensitive location could attract lakhs of fans, straining the already understaffed Vidhana Soudha Security Division. This, the DCP warned, could seriously compromise crowd control and public safety.

Restricted access and staff leave

The DCP proposed that all online and offline public passes for entering Vidhana Soudha be suspended on June 4 to prevent unnecessary footfall. He also recommended that secretariat officers and staff be instructed not to bring their families to work that day and be granted leave on the afternoon of the event.

Lack of CCTV cameras raises security alarm

A major concern flagged in the letter is the lack of CCTV cameras around and in front of Vidhana Soudha, despite previous requests. The DCP stressed that this shortcoming poses a serious security risk, especially considering the large crowd expected for the event.

Stage Safety and Inspection

The letter instructs the event organisers to submit a stability clearance from the Public Works Department (PWD) for the stage setup. It also recommends handing over the stage to the Bomb Disposal Squad at least two hours before the programme for inspection. The electrical systems, too, must be certified for safety by the PWD’s Electrical Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE).

Additional security and Anti-Drone measures are needed

Given the popularity of the RCB team, the DCP emphasised the need for additional security personnel and proper coordination with city police and traffic departments. He also underscored the importance of deploying anti-drone technology due to the potential use of drone cameras during the event.

Support for government decision

Despite outlining several serious concerns, the DCP concluded the letter by reiterating the department’s commitment to comply with the government’s final decision while requesting ample preparation time to ensure the safety of the Vidhana Soudha and the smooth execution of the event.