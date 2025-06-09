BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has hit out at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, asking whether his family "imposed the 1962 war on India by supporting China." In his 'X' post, Nishikant Dubey accused former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of creating a new slogan of the "non-aligned countries".

Non-aligned countries were a group of those newly independent countries that neither joined the US nor the Soviet (modern-day Russia) bloc during the Cold War era.

Sharing glimpses of the declaration of the 1961 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Belgrade Conference, Nishikant Dubey stated that the conference "ordered" the United Nations to make China its only member.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>The BJP MP stated that India was isolated from Russia and the US, due to which neither country came to its rescue during the 1962 war with China.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>He further called for investigation regarding the relationship between <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/did-nehru-surrender-to-china-in-1963-bjp-drops-bombshell-letter-after-rahul-gandhi-targets-pm-modi-ddr/articleshow-8gw4zsi">China and Jawaharlal Nehru's family</a>. On May 7, Nishikant Dubey hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his accusation that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election was "rigged" in favour of the BJP. Dubey urged the Congress leader to read the 1975 judgement of the Allahabad High Court to know how his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "fixed" and "stole" the 1971 Lok Sabha elections to win from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>"Rahul Baba, how is the election fixed or stolen? Read the exploits of your grandmother, Indira Gandhi, which is the judgment of the Allahabad High Court," Dubey said in a post on X.</p><p>"The army and its helicopters were used in the 1971 elections. Liquor and clothes were openly distributed during the election of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 3. Ask for votes in the name of Hinduism. Voters were brought in vehicles. Money is distributed indiscriminately. Government employees engaged in an election campaign. You create the election drama, your family ruins the country, and you will not get the liberty to loot the elections anymore," he added.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>