The competition to create the thinnest smartphone in the world is intensifying in 2025. In order to attain record-thin designs, brands are combining strong technology with elegant aesthetics while also cutting millimeters. These are the thinnest smartphones of 2025 to purchase or watch, ranging from idea phones that defy design conventions to foldables that unfold like a book.

Honor Magic V3

With a folded thickness of only 4.4mm, the Honor Magic V3 is one of the smallest foldable smartphones available. Its lightweight, portable design allows it to provide a huge, immersive picture.

The Magic V3 stands out in the foldable market thanks to its sophisticated hinge mechanism and sturdy materials, which guarantee both flexibility and lifespan. This tablet, which offers flagship performance and flexible multitasking capabilities, is designed for consumers looking for innovation without bulk.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung was the first company to develop the thinnest smartphone of 2025, and it is already for sale. The 5.8mm titanium body of the smartphone, which weighs around 163 grams, makes it stand out. The brand maintained the majority of the flagship features, such as a huge 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 200 MP camera. Samsung's flagship S25 lineup's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is also featured in this phone.

Samsung had to reduce the battery capacity because to space restrictions. With a 25-watt wired charging capability, the S25 Edge boasts a smaller 3900 mAh battery. The cost is Rs 1,09,999.

Tecno Spark Slim

With its amazing 5.75mm thickness and 146g weight, Tecno's Spark Slim is an incredibly thin concept phone that pushes the limits of smartphone design. The firm didn't skimp on the battery despite its small size; it has a 5200 mAh capacity. This smartphone has a bigger battery than the average current smartphone and supports 45-watt charging.

In order to attain its thinness without sacrificing necessary functions, the Tecno Spark Slim employs unique internal component layouts. It stands out in the market for thin smartphones because to its modern appearance and useful battery life. Although the exact release date of this smartphone is yet unknown, we sincerely hope that Tecno will introduce the Spark Slim to India, where there is a growing need for fashionable and cutting-edge gadgets.

Oppo Find N5

With its remarkable 4.21mm thickness when unfurled, Oppo's Find N5 foldable sets a new standard for foldable phone thinness. It offers a smooth user experience when folded or unfolded because to its sturdy hinge and bright, crease-minimized display. For individuals who desire the advantages of a big screen without compromising mobility, the Find N5 was designed.

Oppo has a proven track record of introducing cutting-edge gadgets to India, and the Find N5 may do the same. Its innovative design and useful functionality make it a desirable choice for those searching for high-end foldable smartphones.

iPhone 17 Air

According to reports, the rumored Apple iPhone 17 Air might revolutionize slimness in the top market with a body as thin as 5.4mm. Apple's latest A-series CPU, cutting-edge OLED display technology, and a renewed emphasis on lightweight, minimalist design are all anticipated features of the iPhone Air, which is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Apple wants to provide a device with an ultra-portable form size that strikes a balance between performance and battery life. Users who appreciate both cutting-edge technology and a stylish, portable design are expected to be drawn to the iPhone Air. Given Apple's track record of emphasizing ecosystem connectivity and high build quality, the iPhone Air has the potential to establish trends in the ultra-thin smartphone market.