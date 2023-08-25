OnePlus 12 leaks suggest extended RAM, Hasselblad cameras & more

Reports indicate that the OnePlus 12 is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and enhanced cameras in partnership with Hasselblad. According to the latest leak, the phone is rumored to provide a maximum of 24GB of RAM, a notable upgrade that could significantly enhance multitasking capabilities.

OnePlus 12 is anticipated to go on sale in China in the upcoming months, with a potential worldwide rollout early the following year. According to rumours, the OnePlus 12 might have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and upgraded Hasselblad cameras. According to media reports, the phone might have up to 24GB of RAM, which could greatly enhance multitasking. The OnePlus 11's current generation supports up to 16GB of RAM.

The triple camera system on the back of the phone could remain. A 50 megapixel wide-angle primary camera, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64 megapixel camera with a periscope lens might all be included in the camera array.

For the main camera, OnePlus is anticipated to feature a brand-new Sony IMX9xx sensor. The periscope lens may provide optical zooming of three times. As already indicated, OnePlus and Hasslebald will probably keep working together to fine-tune rear cameras.

A 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging is also a possibility. It's possible that OnePlus will keep include the charging brick in the box. Additionally, Smartprix and OnLeaks released the supposed design of the phone.

The phone might have a curved screen with gently rounded corners. To control the audio modes (loud and silent), the manufacturer is still providing an alert slider. The render of the alleged design barely highlights a notch or cutout on the front panel for the selfie camera. The render teases the OnePlus 12 in a black colour option.

We may anticipate its arrival by the end of this year, despite the fact that the launch schedule is yet unknown. This is due to OnePlus' impending September release of the OnePlus Open, the company's first folding phone. OnePlus stated earlier this year that the third quarter will see the release of its foldable phone.

