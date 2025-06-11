Leaked renders suggest the Nothing Phone 3 might ditch the Glyph interface for a new camera setup with three 50MP sensors. The phone is expected to be a high-end flagship, possibly priced around $799.

In a few weeks, Nothing Phone 3 India will launch, along with the company's first wireless headphones. Nothing's CEO even alluded to the Phone 3's EUR 800 price tag, confirming that it is a high-end flagship smartphone.

Additionally, we have discovered a design render leak of the Nothing Phone 3, which appears to have ditched the recognisable Glyph UI in favour of the new gadget. Nonetheless, it appears that the company is content to keep providing its devices with a clear design, and the Phone 3 will aim to add sophistication for its higher price point.

Nothing Phone 3 design leaked

Max Jambor, a tipster, leaked the design of the rumoured Phone 3, including an image of the device that is expected to arrive next month. Three sensors and the sizable module that houses the telescopic lens are seen in the rear of the shot, which clearly displays the new camera arrangement.

Moving on, you can see that the alleged Phone 3 rear panel lacks the Glyph interface and LED lights, but the clear ID has been kept in place because the nuts and other different components are visible as part of the design.

According to previous reports, the Nothing Phone 3 would have three 50MP cameras, and this latest leak appears to support those claims. Compared to the Phone 2, which had a dual back camera system and a cheaper launch price, this will undoubtedly be an improvement.

With a Snapdragon 8 Elite or 8 Gen 3 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone 3 is probably going to concentrate on providing a simple Android user interface with NothingOS. Nothing is anticipated to outperform the Essential Key and Space with higher returns, and AI will be at the forefront of the next flagship gadget.

Nothing Phone 3 price leak

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has intimated that the Phone 3 will be a flagship, high-end gadget with a beginning price. However, the marketing strategy for the Phone 3 is now clearer thanks to these new revelations.

Nothing Phone 3's basic 12GB + 256GB model might retail for $799 (about Rs 65,000) at launch, while the 16GB + 512GB model could cost $899 (around Rs 73,000). Along with the iPhone 16e variant, the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 will be competitors of the Nothing Phone 3, which we anticipate will arrive in India at about Rs 65,000.