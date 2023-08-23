Apple iPhone 15 series to come in new colours with matching cables: Report

New rumours suggest that the vanilla iPhone 15 models—the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus—could be offered in multiple new colours. The iPhone 15 models could be offered in Orange, Pink/Rose Gold, Green, Blue, Yellow and the standard Black/Midnight.

As we approach closer to the planned release date of Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 series in September 2023, new speculations claim that the standard iPhone 15 models—the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus—could be released in a variety of new colours.

The iPhone 15 models may come in Orange, Pink/Rose Gold, Green, Blue, and Yellow in addition to the normal Black/Midnight, according tipper Unknownz21, also known as @URedditor on X (previously Twitter). He said, "We should see at least some of these."

Numerous new features, like the Dynamic Island, which is presently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, are anticipated for the iPhone 15. Additionally, it is anticipated to have the iPhone 14 Pro's Apple A16 Bionic processor.

Now, this means that the next iPhone may definitely be available in the aforementioned colours when combined with the newly leaked color-matched USB-C cords. Another tipper, KosutamiSan, reported that the leaked coloured USB cables are more prominently in the colours Orange, Yellow, Blue, White, and Black, which agrees with the details disclosed by Unknownz21.

Regarding the Orange/Coral colour scheme, there is uncertainty as to whether it will be an orange or pink tone. We have previously seen the iPhone XR available in a Coral hue, if historical trends are any indicator. It is thus probable that Apple will also release this colour for the iPhone 15 series.

Like last year, Apple is anticipated to offer the iPhone 15 in two sizes: the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus.

For the iPhone 15 Pro, a titanium frame, narrower bezels, and the most recent Apple A17 Bionic chip—possibly based on a 3nm process—are predicted. Additionally, a brand-new "Action button" is anticipated, which might allow a variety of modes that users could customise and link to various tasks.

