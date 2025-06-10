A new Pixel feature called Pixel VIPs allows users to prioritize important contacts, enabling them to bypass Do Not Disturb mode. This feature, accessible through a widget, also displays VIP contact information and location.

Do you frequently miss crucial calls even when you have your phone on Do Not Disturb mode to concentrate on your work? You will soon be able to exclude really critical contacts from the Do Not Disturb filter thanks to a new feature on Pixel phones. According to reports, Google is introducing a new function that is only available to Pixel owners. Even when the phone is in Do Not Disturb mode, users will be able to choose important contacts and grant them priority access to connect thanks to a feature called Pixel VIPs.

The Pixel VIPs widget first appeared a few weeks ago in a leaked Google dogfood (internal testing) app, and it was then discovered by other Reddit users (via Android Police). According to early sources, this functionality may make its debut later this year alongside the Pixel 10. With a silent Play Store update, a few of Pixel owners are now able to see the widget live on their smartphones, suggesting that Google is releasing the functionality early.

Scroll to load tweet…

How will this feature work?

First, the VIP widget on Pixel phones lets users designate up to eight contacts as VIPs, according to Reddit users who have access to the functionality. A widget will then make these contacts stand out on the home screen. In the Contacts app, these contacts will also receive a unique "VIP" label next to their name. Users may check their most recent call or chat with a VIP from the widget, regardless of whether it was sent using WhatsApp or Google Messages. Their current position is displayed on a tiny map inside the widget if location sharing is enabled.

Bypassing Do Not Disturb mode, the Pixel VIPs widget makes sure that the user is constantly alerted when these individuals call or message, even if the other contacts are muted. Without being distracted by general messages, it's perfect for people who wish to maintain communication with loved ones, intimate friends, or emergency contacts relevant to their job.

Users will also be able to ask VIP contacts to reveal their location, examine the local time and weather at the address they have stored, write comments about them, and even receive activity recommendations based on your shared habits or preferences.

As for availability, it appears Google is making Pixel VIPs part of the June 2025 Feature Drop for Pixel phones. The feature is expected to roll out to more Pixel users soon.