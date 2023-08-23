Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max release late and be expensive?

    Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 series in September, and the Pro Max member of the family will be the first smartphone with a periscope camera. According to reports, this feature could now cause a delay as Sony is allegedly unable to supply enough sensors time.

    Why will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max release late and be expensive reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 15 will most likely launch on September 12 along with Apple Watch Series 9 and other products. The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to include four versions, including the Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, much as in previous years. Although there are four models in the iPhone 15 series, the top of the line Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be a setback for the company and the fans. 

    According to media reports, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will most likely have a 3–4 week delay since Sony won't be able to supply the image sensor in time for it to ship with the other new models.  That’s why Apple fans will have to wait a bit more to buy the upcoming flagship iPhone.

    In case you weren't aware, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is thought to have received the largest camera update of any iPhone model to date. Thanks to the new periscope lens technology, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will provide an optical zoom that is greater than the existing 3x maximum. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only device with the new capability, which is why it will also see the biggest price increase.

    Various media reports state that the price difference between the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be about $100. According to rumours, the Pro variants in this year's iPhone lineup would include 256GB of basic storage, a titanium body, an action button, a USB-C connector, an A17 Bionic processor, and a number of other new features.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
