Image Credit : Flipkart

Vivo T4 Ultra: Design and display

With a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a maximum brightness of 5,000 nits (1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode), the Vivo T4 Ultra has a 6.67-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. The phone has an IP64 grade for dust and water resistance and an optical fingerprint sensor for device unlocking.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Processor

When combined with the Immortalis-G720 GPU, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU powers the T4 Ultra. Additionally, it supports 256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8/12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM.