Vivo T4 Ultra launched: 5 things to know before buying the latest smartphone
The Vivo T4 Ultra boasts a powerful Dimensity 9300+ processor, a stunning AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup. It offers fast charging and extended software support, competing with rivals like the OnePlus 13R and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Vivo T4 Ultra: Design and display
With a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and a maximum brightness of 5,000 nits (1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode), the Vivo T4 Ultra has a 6.67-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. The phone has an IP64 grade for dust and water resistance and an optical fingerprint sensor for device unlocking.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Processor
When combined with the Immortalis-G720 GPU, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU powers the T4 Ultra. Additionally, it supports 256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8/12GB of LPPDDR5 RAM.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Camera
An 8MP GalaxyCore GC08A8 ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope camera with OIS, and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main shooter with OIS are included with the phone. The GalaxyXore GC2E1-WA1XA selfie camera is located on the front.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Battery and more
The phone's 5,500mAh battery is identical to that of the Vivo T3 Ultra from the previous year, but it can now enable 90W cable fast charging with the included charger. The T4 Ultra, like every other Vivo phone released this year, runs FunTouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, and comes with a prodigious amount of OS updates and security fixes for four years.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Price and storage
The 8GB RAM/256GB storage model of the Vivo T4 Ultra costs Rs 37,999, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, and the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model costs Rs 41,999.
On the day of launch, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards would receive a Rs 3,000 bank discount from the firm, lowering the effective pricing to Rs 34,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 38,999, respectively.
The Vivo T4 Ultra will be available in two colour variants: Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold. It will go on sale from 18 June on Flipkart, Vivo’s official website and offline retail outlets.