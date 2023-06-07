Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India

    OnePlus has launched an India-exclusive special edition called OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The smartphone is available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website.  OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition is priced at Rs 64,999 in India.

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition goes on sale in India check price features other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    OnePlus has released an India-only special version of the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. In India, the smartphone is available for purchase on the Amazon India website. The smartphone is made of a one-of-a-kind microcrystalline rock material with a marble-like polish.

    The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a one-of-one unique edition available only in India, ensuring that no two phones are same. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is a testament to the company's varied community and their individual tales and experiences. 

    Also Read | WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

    The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ flexible curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

    It contains triple rear cameras calibrated by Hassleband for the third generation. A 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 extreme wide-angle camera, and a 32MP portrait camera are housed in the back camera system. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It has a 5000mAh battery that enables 100W rapid charging.

    The special edition smartphone includes an under-display fingerprint scanner and a charger.

    Also Read | iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    In India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition costs Rs 64,999. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is now on sale at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma stores, and Amazon.in.

    Users may also get a Rs 6000 exchange incentive on certain 4G gadgets. The limited edition smartphone is made of a unique microcrystalline rock substance that is said to look like a never-before-seen marble finish. Buyers will enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI purchases until June 11. Customers may also get an extra Rs 6,000 exchange incentive on certain 4G smartphones through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience retailers, select partner retailers, and Amazon.in till June 11.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 things you need to know about 15 inch MacBook Air with M2 processor gcw

    5 things you need to know about 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

    3D camera M2 chipset micro OLED panels more Apple Vision Pro is finally here price starts at USD 3499 gcw

    3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8950 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for USD 499 99 check details gcw

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India global launch in July gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC anr

    Wayanad by-election: Election Commission begins quick mock polling; Congress slams EC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details out RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Leo's first look will be out on THIS date- details OUT

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Know all about Mahindra Thar rival SUV before booking it gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Know all about new SUV before booking it

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon