OnePlus has launched an India-exclusive special edition called OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The smartphone is available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey limited edition is priced at Rs 64,999 in India.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ flexible curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

It contains triple rear cameras calibrated by Hassleband for the third generation. A 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 extreme wide-angle camera, and a 32MP portrait camera are housed in the back camera system. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It has a 5000mAh battery that enables 100W rapid charging.

The special edition smartphone includes an under-display fingerprint scanner and a charger.

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition costs Rs 64,999. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is now on sale at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma stores, and Amazon.in.

Users may also get a Rs 6000 exchange incentive on certain 4G gadgets. The limited edition smartphone is made of a unique microcrystalline rock substance that is said to look like a never-before-seen marble finish. Buyers will enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI purchases until June 11. Customers may also get an extra Rs 6,000 exchange incentive on certain 4G smartphones through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience retailers, select partner retailers, and Amazon.in till June 11.

