IPL 2025: CSK skipper Ruturaj highlights key reason behind his team's defeat against RR in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with a thrilling 6-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati. Despite a blazing 81 off 36 balls from Nitish Rana, CSK made a comeback with the ball, restricting the Royals to 182/9. However, their batting unit fell short in the chase, leaving captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to reflect on the key moments that cost them the match.

Speaking after the game, Gaikwad admitted that CSK could have been more proactive in the field, especially during Rana's explosive innings.

"In the powerplay, during their batting, Nitish [Rana] batted well, but we were not proactive. He was going behind square, so we had to be more ahead. It is always about one hit, and we were one hit away from crossing the line. We gave 8-10 runs in misfields, and that is something we are looking to improve but that is something that is costing us," Gaikwad said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Ruturaj Gaikwad backs CSK despite defeat

Despite the loss, the CSK skipper remained optimistic about their batting approach and praised his bowlers for their effort in the latter half of Rajasthan's innings.

"180 was chaseable. It was still a good wicket. If you timed the ball well, it was a good wicket. I was happy towards the end of the innings, after the score they had in the powerplay, they were looking at 220-230," he added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on his batting position

Gaikwad also spoke about his batting position and the team's strategy, particularly the decision to have Rahul Tripathi take on an aggressive role while he moved down the order.

"Over the years, we had Ajinkya batting at 3 and Rayudu taking care of the middle order. We thought it is better I come back one step. Rahul is known for playing aggressive roles and he can free himself up. Not much difference anyway, so I am getting to bat in the first or second over itself (smiles). Till now, no discussions have happened about me batting at three. It was decided during the auction time and I was convinced about that. I have no problem. I can take risks, rotate strike when needed - that is what you want when you have Shivam [Dube]," Gaikwad explained.

Ruturaj Gaikwad happy with bowling unit but need improvement in fielding

The CSK captain also acknowledged the positives in their bowling attack, particularly the performances of Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, he emphasized the need for better fielding to build pressure on opponents.

"Lots of positives - Noor, as usual, bowling well, Khaleel is bowling well, and Jaddu bhai bowled well. You need that sort of momentum in the bowling department when you get a wicket to build pressure. Not happening since the last game. Once fielding comes together, we will be a really good side," he concluded.

With a long flight ahead and a chance to regroup, CSK will now focus on improving their execution as they aim to bounce back in their next fixture against Delhi Capitals on April 5 in Chennai.

How Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After Jaiswal was dismissed early, an 82-run stand between Sanju Samson (20 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) and Nitish Rana (81 in 33 balls, with six fours and six fours). Later on, skipper Riyan Parag (37 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end steady, but he kept running out of partners. In the end, RR was restricted to 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana (2/28) each were the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Khaleel Ahmed (2/38) also delivered a fine spell for CSK.

During the run-chase, CSK lost Rachin Ravindra early for a duck. Following that came a 46-run partnership between Rahul Tripathi (23 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shivam Dube (18 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Vijay Shankar (nine in six balls) fell early, reducing CSK to 92/4. Gaikwad did score a fighting 63 in 44 balls, with seven fours and a six, but his wicket changed the game for CSK, leaving them out at 129/5 in 15.5 overs. MS Dhoni (16 in 10 balls, with a four and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (32* in 22 balls, with two fours a six) and Jamie Overton (11* in four balls, with a six) tried their best, but CSK fell six runs short at 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

With this win, RR finally has two points in front of their name and are at the ninth spot in the points table. CSK is at the seventh spot with a win and two losses.

