Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

The second iteration of the Nothing Phone is one of the most talked-about smartphones in the world right now, and its global release is just a few weeks away. The UK-based tech startup run by Carl Pei has been teasing the Phone (2) for a while, and almost a month before the debut, the business has announced that the Nothing Phone (2) would be produced in India.

India will be among the first nations to receive the Nothing Phone (2), for those who are unaware. The best-selling phone in its market, the Nothing Phone (1), is also made in India.

"Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design," said Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India. "These designs need cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and precise engineering, which has improved India's capacity for producing smartphones. Our desire to manufacture in India demonstrates our dedication to the needs of the regional market. We are delighted to declare that Phone (2) would be produced in India," he added.

The Nothing Phone (2) will likely be manufactured at the same Tamil Nadu factory where the brand makes the Nothing Phone (1).

Here's what you can expect from Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing has indicated that Phone (2) would have a 6.7-inch screen, making it 0.15 inches larger than the screen on Phone (1). Carl Pei has revealed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor would be the engine powering Nothing Phone (2). It is anticipated that the chipset would be used with improved 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. Pei has also stated that a 4,700mAh battery will power the Phone (2). The smartphone's charging rate is still a mystery. The Nothing Phone (2) is rumoured to include three cameras, including a 50MP main camera with OIS and two additional sensors.

