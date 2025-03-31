user
Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled at Lakme Fashion Week’s 25th anniversary, reflecting on her fashion journey, recalling memorable ramp moments, and announcing her renewed association with the brand.

 

Kareena Kapoor talks about walking ramp with Taimur in her belly at Lakme Fashion Week; Read on
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 9:03 AM IST

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated the audience with her stunning appearance at the gala celebrating 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Reflecting on her fashion journey, she recalled walking the ramp at different stages of her life, from her size-zero days to her pregnancy with son Taimur.

During the event, Kareena said, " I do everything with my heart. So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size-zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was, you know, size 10 or 12, that never really mattered. What mattered was my heart....my heart was on stage..was with each and every designer that I walked for was also in my confidence. Thank you Lakme for having me..I enjoyed my time."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been the face of Lakme for many years, walked the ramp for eminent designers at the Lakme Fashion Week and also announced her renewed association with the brand.

"We are also going to embark on a new chapter because I am back again with the Lakme family and hopefully will be on the ramp with all my favourite designers," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
Kareena honoured the designers and everyone who contribute to the gala event saying at the, "I am nervous because it's not just me there are so many icons in this room...of course all the eminent designers and the real icons are fashion stylist l, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and those smashing hot 60 models who are back stage."

Kareena looked ethereal in traditional outfit that she opted for the day. She kept her hair open and wore a stunning necklace.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted beautiful pictures from the gala night and wrote, "Tonight was special... celebrating 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week and being back home... as the Lakme Girl!

Lakme has been such a big part of my journey for as long as I can remember, and to be a part of this milestone is truly an honor. Here's to us being back together... because as everyone knows, when we come together, iconic things happen #OGLakmeGirl #LakmeFashionWeekAt25"

 
 
 
 
 
32 renowned designers showcased their archival creations, paying tribute to the evolution of Indian fashion at the gala night, marking a special celebration of 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

 
 
 
 
 
The Lakme Fashion Week concluded with a gala night and showcased tremendous creations of popular designers. 

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin dazzles at Lakme Fashion Week, shares parenting woes and fashion hacks

Latest Videos
