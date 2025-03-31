How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Career
Here are 8 fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, brain puzzle, blood relation question solving power.
Ram is Shyam's father. Shyam is Mohan's brother. Mohan is Seema's son. What is Seema's relationship with Ram?
A. Sister
B. Wife
C. Mother
D. Daughter
What is something that doesn't die even after being cut?
A. Tree
B. Hair
C. Human
D. Animal
A train is running at a speed of 60 km/h and covers a distance of 90 km in 1 hour. Is this statement correct?
A. Yes
B. No
C. Information is incomplete
D. None of these
If 2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ?
A. 61
B. 50
C. 55
D. 65
I am the sister of your sister's daughter's mother, so who am I to you?
A. Mother
B. Aunt
C. Aunt
D. Grandmother
What is it that is black when you buy it, red when you burn it, and white when you throw it away?
A. Wood
B. Coal
C. Paper
D. Pencil
If 1 = 5, 2 = 10, 3 = 15, 4 = 20, then 5 = ?
A. 25
B. 1
C. 30
D. 10
Name one thing that gets shorter the more you pull it?
A. Glue
B. Rubber
C. Cigarette
D. Thread
1 Answer: B. Wife
2 Answer: B. Hair
3 Answer: B. No
4 Answer: D. 65
5 Answer: B. Aunt
6 Answer: B. Coal
7 Answer: B. 1
8 Answer: C. Cigarette
