How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Blood Relation Questions: 1

Ram is Shyam's father. Shyam is Mohan's brother. Mohan is Seema's son. What is Seema's relationship with Ram?

A. Sister

B. Wife

C. Mother

D. Daughter

Tricky Question: 2

What is something that doesn't die even after being cut?

A. Tree

B. Hair

C. Human

D. Animal

Maths Puzzle Question: 3

A train is running at a speed of 60 km/h and covers a distance of 90 km in 1 hour. Is this statement correct?

A. Yes

B. No

C. Information is incomplete

D. None of these

Numerical Intelligence Question: 4

If 2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ?

A. 61

B. 50

C. 55

D. 65

Out of the Box Puzzle Question: 5

I am the sister of your sister's daughter's mother, so who am I to you?

A. Mother

B. Aunt

C. Aunt

D. Grandmother

Brain Puzzle Question: 6

What is it that is black when you buy it, red when you burn it, and white when you throw it away?

A. Wood

B. Coal

C. Paper

D. Pencil

Logical Puzzle Question: 7

If 1 = 5, 2 = 10, 3 = 15, 4 = 20, then 5 = ?

A. 25

B. 1

C. 30

D. 10

Brain Puzzle and Word Puzzles Question: 8

Name one thing that gets shorter the more you pull it?

A. Glue

B. Rubber

C. Cigarette

D. Thread

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Answer: B. Wife

2 Answer: B. Hair

3 Answer: B. No

4 Answer: D. 65

5 Answer: B. Aunt

6 Answer: B. Coal

7 Answer: B. 1

8 Answer: C. Cigarette

