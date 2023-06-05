Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several e-commerce platforms. The Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 8,950 in a Flipkart sale after a Rs 32,049 discount. 

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8950 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is one of the most popular iPhone models till now. The Apple iPhone 11 is still a respectable smartphone with an excellent camera and respectable performance, despite the fact that the manufacturer abandoned it with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series.

    In the iPhone 11 series, which also includes the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 11 served as the entry-level model. The Apple iPhone 11, which was introduced in India in 2019 and has a starting price of Rs 64,900, is now on sale at Flipkart for just Rs 8,950, a reduction of Rs 32,049.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display of the Apple iPhone 11 is driven by the A13 bionic chipset. The smartphone has twin 12MP sensors at the back and a 12MP selfie camera up front for photography. The price of the Apple iPhone 11 on Flipkart has been reduced by Rs 2,901 to Rs 40,999. Additionally, customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank card can receive a 5% cashback, which lowers the cost of the smartphone to Rs 38,950. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 30,000 back for your old smartphone.

    This indicates that, after a Rs 32,049 reduction, you can get an Apple iPhone 11 from Flipkart for just Rs 8,950. Despite being discontinued, the Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on a number of e-commerce sites, and Apple will continue to provide support for it. 

    Also Read | Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for USD 499 99 check details gcw

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India global launch in July gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    Apple WWDC 2023 Upcoming mixed reality headset to be available in 6 colours report gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    Nothing Phone 2 Display size battery other details CONFIRMED by company ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Thalaiva Dhoni an inspiration not just for cricketers, but India's junior hockey team captain too snt

    'Thalaiva' Dhoni an inspiration not just for cricketers, but India's junior hockey team captain too

    Football SEXY Pictures: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez raised temperatures in Saudi Arabia osf

    SEXY Pictures: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez raised temperatures in Saudi Arabia

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's dream project 'KFON'- Internet for all anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's dream project 'KFON'- Internet for all

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith expresses concerns over future of Test cricket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith expresses concerns over future of Test cricket

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for USD 499 99 check details gcw

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon