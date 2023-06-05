iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several e-commerce platforms. The Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 8,950 in a Flipkart sale after a Rs 32,049 discount.

Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is one of the most popular iPhone models till now. The Apple iPhone 11 is still a respectable smartphone with an excellent camera and respectable performance, despite the fact that the manufacturer abandoned it with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series.

In the iPhone 11 series, which also includes the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Apple iPhone 11 served as the entry-level model. The Apple iPhone 11, which was introduced in India in 2019 and has a starting price of Rs 64,900, is now on sale at Flipkart for just Rs 8,950, a reduction of Rs 32,049.

The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display of the Apple iPhone 11 is driven by the A13 bionic chipset. The smartphone has twin 12MP sensors at the back and a 12MP selfie camera up front for photography. The price of the Apple iPhone 11 on Flipkart has been reduced by Rs 2,901 to Rs 40,999. Additionally, customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank card can receive a 5% cashback, which lowers the cost of the smartphone to Rs 38,950. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 30,000 back for your old smartphone.

This indicates that, after a Rs 32,049 reduction, you can get an Apple iPhone 11 from Flipkart for just Rs 8,950. Despite being discontinued, the Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on a number of e-commerce sites, and Apple will continue to provide support for it.

