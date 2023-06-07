WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

Apple announced the latest watchOS, watchOS 10, introducing a new widgets view, redesigned apps, improvements to workouts, mood tracking, and more for Apple Watch users around the world.

Apple unveiled the next watchOS, watchOS 10, at WWDC 2023, providing a new widgets view, updated applications, enhancements to workouts, mood monitoring, and more for Apple Watch customers worldwide.

watchOS 10 is now available as a developer beta and will be released as a free software upgrade this autumn. watchOS 10 redesigns applications with a new look. Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and other Apple Watch applications now use more of the Apple Watch display for more glanceable information.

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

WatchOS 10 also introduced useful widgets, which can be accessed by scrolling with the Digital Crown. With additional details, enhancements to sharing, a revamped trophy case, and Apple Fitness+ trainer recommendations, the Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone make monitoring daily movement even easier.

Two new watch faces are included in the update: "Palette" and an animated "Peanuts" face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. World Clock now has dynamic backdrop colours, and Activity now has enhanced navigation icons, a trophy case, and a full-screen Activity Ring view.

Also Read | iOS 17 is here! Is your iPhone compatible? Check out full list

The watchOS 10 upgrade also includes new cycling training features like as Functional Threshold Power, Power Zones, a full-screen iPhone view, and more. Hiking now features Compass and Maps integration, and watchOS 10 offers a Workout API for developers to use.

Users may also cycle through a range of emotions and log metrics in the Mindfulness app's new mood-tracking function. On the iPhone, the Health app will then present insights based on this data. A new feature aims to reduce the risk of myopia by displaying Time in Daylight, which is also featured in the Health app.

Also Read | BIG change! Apple shortens 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri' across iPhone, Mac, other devices

Apple said, "watchOS 10 is a major milestone and an energising new approach for Apple Watch, introducing a fresh new design for quickly viewing information, delightful new watch faces, new features for cyclists and hikers, and important tools for health."