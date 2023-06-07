Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

    Apple announced the latest watchOS, watchOS 10, introducing a new widgets view, redesigned apps, improvements to workouts, mood tracking, and more for Apple Watch users around the world.

    Apple unveiled the next watchOS, watchOS 10, at WWDC 2023, providing a new widgets view, updated applications, enhancements to workouts, mood monitoring, and more for Apple Watch customers worldwide.

    watchOS 10 is now available as a developer beta and will be released as a free software upgrade this autumn. watchOS 10 redesigns applications with a new look. Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and other Apple Watch applications now use more of the Apple Watch display for more glanceable information.

    WatchOS 10 also introduced useful widgets, which can be accessed by scrolling with the Digital Crown. With additional details, enhancements to sharing, a revamped trophy case, and Apple Fitness+ trainer recommendations, the Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone make monitoring daily movement even easier.

    Two new watch faces are included in the update: "Palette" and an animated "Peanuts" face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. World Clock now has dynamic backdrop colours, and Activity now has enhanced navigation icons, a trophy case, and a full-screen Activity Ring view.

    The watchOS 10 upgrade also includes new cycling training features like as Functional Threshold Power, Power Zones, a full-screen iPhone view, and more. Hiking now features Compass and Maps integration, and watchOS 10 offers a Workout API for developers to use.

    Users may also cycle through a range of emotions and log metrics in the Mindfulness app's new mood-tracking function. On the iPhone, the Health app will then present insights based on this data. A new feature aims to reduce the risk of myopia by displaying Time in Daylight, which is also featured in the Health app.

    Apple said, "watchOS 10 is a major milestone and an energising new approach for Apple Watch, introducing a fresh new design for quickly viewing information, delightful new watch faces, new features for cyclists and hikers, and important tools for health."

