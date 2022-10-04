Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi Pad with Helio G99 launched at Rs 12,999; Know features, more details of Xiaomi's new tablet

    Redmi Pad entry-level Android tablet has officially been launched in India today. This is notably the first tablet to launch under Xiaomi's Redmi banner. With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Redmi Pad will take on Oppo's Pad Air and the Realme Pad.
     

    Redmi Pad with Helio G99 launched at Rs 12999 know features more details of Xiaomi new tablet gcw
    Xiaomi has released the Redmi Pad in India today, with a starting price of Rs 12,999. In India, the new Redmi Pad is Xiaomi's first budget-midrange tablet. Today also marks the global premiere of the tablet. The company claims that the Redmi Pad is 'The RIght Choice' for entertainment, gaming, browsing and e-learning, and by looking at the specifications and the price that it is offered in, the claims seems to be true. 

    The Redmi Tab is equipped with a MediaTek CPU and an 8,000mAh battery. Everything you need to know about Xiaomi's new Redmi Pad is right here. The Redmi Pad will be available in India from October 5.

    The new tablet will be available in three RAM and storage configurations: 3GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999, Rs 17,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively. Buyers will be able to obtain the new Redmi Pad versions for Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 as part of the initial deal.

    Also Read | Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro to launch today: When, how to watch launch live? Know expected specs, more

    The company would also provide a 10% bank discount on the Redmi Pad, lowering the price to Rs 11,700, Rs 13,500, and Rs 15,300. The Redmi Pad will come in three different colours: Moonlight Silver, Graphite Grey, and Mint Green.

    The Redmi Pad has a 10.6-inch 2K display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, which is combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    Also Read | Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    When it comes to cameras, the Redmi Pad has an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The tablet is powered by an 8,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities. The tablet has a unibody design and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. The gadget also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. The Redmi Pad ships with MIUI 13 for Pad, which is based on Android 12.

