Several major smartphone brands are set to release new models in India in June 2025. These include the OnePlus 13s, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo T4 Ultra, Infinix GT30, and Oppo Reno 14 series, offering a range of features and price points.

Major smartphone brand releases are scheduled for June 2025, with a number of new models in the luxury and mid-range sectors expected to be introduced to the Indian market. From OnePlus 13s to Nothing Phone (3), there are several brands that are bringing their premium as well as mid-flagship handsets with big improvements in performance, design, and user experience. The most anticipated cellphones that will be released next month are listed here:

OnePlus 13s

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset may be included in the OnePlus 13s, which is anticipated to ship in early June. It could include two 50MP back cameras and a 6.32-inch OLED screen. The smartphone, which has a 6,260mAh battery and 80W fast charging, is probably going to cost about Rs 49,990.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing's next flagship is expected to use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The camera arrangement might comprise a 64MP primary lens and a triple-lens layout. The battery is likely to be 5,000mAh and charge at 100W. The estimated price is Rs 44,999.

Vivo T4 Ultra

Vivo plans to release the T4 Ultra with a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with 3X magnification, and a 10X macro lens. The phone may have a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a brightness of 5,000 nits.

Infinix GT30

The Infinix GT30, which is aimed at mobile gamers, is anticipated to have a MediaTek Dimensity CPU, a huge battery, and a high refresh rate display. It may start at about Rs 25,000.

Oppo Reno 14 series

June 2025 is also anticipated to see the release of the Oppo Reno 14 Series, which includes the OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro. The series will include tighter integration of the Gemini AI, the company revealed. The forthcoming smartphone is anticipated to operate on the Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box and may include a triple camera configuration on the back.

Other brands may also make announcements in addition to this. For example, Oppo may introduce the Find X8 Ultra in India. Additionally, we should anticipate seeing the X200 Pro's portable version.