Motorola's new premium smartphone, the Edge 70 Max 5G, is now officially available for purchase in India. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and carries a starting price of Rs 54,999.

Motorola has officially launched its new premium product, the Edge 70 Max 5G, in the Indian market. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs 54,999, placing it squarely in the high-end category. The new gadget is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 CPU. This aspect alone indicates that Motorola is aiming for people that value performance and quickness. The moniker also reveals the phone's 5G capabilities, which are already typical on flagships. That's strange.

Pricing and Launch Offers

The entry-level edition of the Edge 70 Max 5G costs Rs 54,999. With this price approach, it competes directly with other established competitors in India's premium smartphone industry. To sweeten the sale, the business has also extended launch offers to early customers. While the specifics of these promos have not been disclosed, they are likely to be available at the point of sale across many retail channels.

Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G Mobile Specifications:

The dual-SIM Edge 70 Max uses Android 16's Hello UI, with three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches assured. It has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 7,000-nit maximum brightness, 360Hz touch sampling, and510 ppi.

It's powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is dust- and water-resistant, with IP68 and IP69 ratings.

The Edge 70 Max features a dual-camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main camera based on the Sony LYT-710and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor designed for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a USB Type-C connection, and GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, BeiDou, and QZSS. The phone is powered by a 7,100mAh battery that can enable 90W cable charging, 25W wireless charging, and 5W wired reverse charging.