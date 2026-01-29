The Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets a massive price cut on Amazon, now ₹24,150. Features include Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 6.7-inch pOLED display, 125W fast charging, and a triple 50MP camera setup.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has received a huge price cut. The phone is currently available on Amazon with a discount of over ₹13,300. This smartphone stands out with its accurate color display, smooth daily performance, and fast 125W charging. These features combine to offer a great viewing experience, reliable daily use, and quick battery top-ups. Here's everything you need to know about this phone's deal on Amazon and its specifications.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Amazon Deal

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB + 256GB variant) was launched in India for ₹35,999. However, this model is now available on Amazon for ₹24,150. This means you get a flat discount of around ₹11,849. Additionally, you can get an extra discount of ₹1,550 on EMI transactions using a Bank of Baroda card. To get an even bigger discount, you can exchange your old handset.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging. As for the display, the phone features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple-rear setup. It includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, this model is equipped with a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.