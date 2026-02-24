- Home
Motorola is all set to launch the Edge 70 Fusion in India, and it's packed with some killer features! We're talking a massive 7000mAh battery, a super-smooth 144Hz display, and the world's first Sony LYT-710 camera.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Motorola is making a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The company is launching its much-awaited 'Motorola Edge 70 Fusion' soon. Flipkart has already made a special microsite live, confirming that this phone packs many 'world-first' features. Let's dive into the design and specs that are creating all the buzz.
Eye-catching Premium Design and Colours
Motorola always nails the design, and the Edge 70 Fusion is no different. The phone comes in three awesome Pantone-certified colours: Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air. It also has a leather-inspired textured finish on the back, which gives it a proper premium feel in your hand. The best part? Even with a huge battery, the phone is super slim at just 7.99mm.
World's First Sony LYT-710 Camera
This phone is a dream come true for photography fans. It's the world's first phone to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with the new 'Sony LYT-710' sensor. Along with this, you get a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a macro camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel front camera. Plus, you can shoot amazing videos in 4K resolution.
Next-Level Display and Powerful Performance
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes with a 144Hz quad-curved 1.5K display. Its 5200 nits peak brightness means you can see the screen clearly even in bright sunlight. It also has 'Smart Water Touch 3.0' tech, so you can use the screen even with wet hands. For performance, the phone runs on the powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings, which protect it from water and dust.
Massive 7000mAh Battery
The battery is the biggest highlight of this smartphone. Most phones offer a 5000mAh battery, but Motorola has packed a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery in this one, which is a huge surprise. To charge this beast quickly, the phone supports 68W wired fast charging. We expect the company to announce the official launch date and price in the next few days!
