8 small business ideas under Rs 500 that could transform your life!

With rising environmental awareness, demand for paper bags is booming. Start with brown paper, glue, and ribbons for just Rs 500 and sell to shops, boutiques, and fairs.
People love personalized gifts during festivals. Start with Rs 500 worth of craft supplies and take orders via WhatsApp or Instagram.
Make DIY face packs using household items like gram flour and turmeric. With Rs 500, create 10–15 packs and sell locally—packaging is key.
Candles are in high demand for festivals and gifting. Start with wax and molds for Rs 500 and sell online or locally.
Resin keychains are trending on social media. Start with a Rs 500 resin kit and attract orders through Insta Reels.
Decorate jute bags with mirror work or paint using Rs 500 worth of supplies and tie up with local boutiques.
Create decor from old bottles and boxes using Rs 500 for glue and paint. Popular for gifts and home decor.
Homemade pickles and murabbas are always in demand. Start with Rs 500, use small 100–250ml packs, and focus on marketing.
These businesses can be started with just Rs 500–Rs 1000, but higher investment can lead to greater profits.
