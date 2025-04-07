IPL salaries: How much Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah are earning this season?

Sports
The 18th season of the Indian Premier League is underway, with 19 matches played so far—many of them delivering edge-of-the-seat excitement.
Today, we take a look at the IPL 2025 salaries of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Who's earning the most this season?
Virat Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2025, was retained by the franchise in the mega auction with a salary of ₹21 crore.
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was retained by the franchise in the IPL 2025 mega auction with a salary of ₹16.30 crore.
Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL 2025 appearance in the clash against RCB, with a salary of ₹18 crore this season.
Mumbai Indians struggled in his absence, but his comeback brings hope for a turnaround.
