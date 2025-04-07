Jack Grealish 'slapped' by Man United fan: 20-year-old arrested, charged with assault on Man City star

Read Full Article

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault after Manchester City star Jack Grealish was allegedly slapped by a fan during Sunday’s goalless Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Incident Occurred Near the Tunnel

The shocking incident unfolded as Grealish, 29, was making his way off the field following the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and Manchester City. As the midfielder approached the tunnel near the Stretford End, he was beckoned over by a member of the crowd before being slapped in the face.

Greater Manchester Police launched an immediate investigation into the incident, which has since resulted in charges being brought against a local man.

Man to Appear in Court

A police spokesperson said: "Alfie Holt, 20, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court. This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford Football Club yesterday."

Grealish is not believed to have sustained serious injuries in the attack. He had come on as a substitute in the 74th minute, replacing Ilkay Gundogan.

Clubs Remain Silent Amid Investigation

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing police investigation. However, it is understood that United are working closely with authorities to aid in the probe.

Pep Guardiola Slams ‘Lack of Class’ Over Foden Chants

The match itself ended in a dull stalemate but was marred by off-field controversies, including vile chants from sections of the United crowd aimed at City midfielder Phil Foden’s family.

Speaking after the game, City boss Pep Guardiola condemned the abuse, saying: "Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know?"

"We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially.

"Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed."

Foden was repeatedly taunted by home fans throughout the afternoon, with chants directed at his mother prompting outrage on social media and within the footballing community.

