A viral social media narrative about an Indian millionaire gifting iPhones to teenagers in response to a Maharashtra family tragedy has been debunked. The incident, involving the deaths of Kunal Chandgude, 19, and his parents, was initially linked to an iPhone dispute, but police and relatives clarified the causes were more complex.

A tragic incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, led to the deaths of three family members on August 21, 2026. The heartbreaking event subsequently sparked a viral social media narrative about an Indian millionaire reportedly gifting iPhones to several teenagers. However, fact-checks have since confirmed that this widely shared gesture was a staged video by a content creator.

The tragedy involved 19-year-old Kunal Chandgude and his parents, Murlidhar, 48, and Sangeeta. Kunal had gone to a hill following a domestic dispute, threatening to take his own life. His parents followed him, attempting to persuade him to return. During a rescue attempt, both Kunal and his father, Murlidhar, fell from the cliff, and his mother, Sangeeta, jumped in despair shortly after.

The devastating loss of the three family members sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a significant emotional response online. Many social media users expressed profound sympathy for the Chandgude family, with comments across platforms highlighting the tragedy's heartbreaking nature and the deep sorrow felt by those learning of the incident.

The Spreading Viral Narrative

Following the news of the family's demise, particularly after initial reports linked the incident to an iPhone 15 dispute, a story quickly gained traction across social media platforms. This narrative depicted an unnamed Indian millionaire distributing iPhones to teenagers, ostensibly moved by the tragedy and aiming to alleviate consumer pressure for expensive gadgets. The gesture, as described in numerous viral posts, was praised for its emotional message and generosity.

Fact Check Reveals Staged Content

On August 25, 2026, LatestLY published a fact-check unequivocally debunking the viral claim of the millionaire's iPhone distribution. The investigation concluded that the video showing the gifting was a staged production by a content creator. This specific viral content was widely circulated after being originally posted on Instagram by the account 'genznewsofindia', playing a key role in its rapid spread. There is no credible evidence to support the claim that an Indian millionaire performed this act of kindness in direct response to the Maharashtra cliff tragedy. Furthermore, the content creator in the video, while staging a philanthropic act, did not explicitly link his actions to the tragic event, suggesting the connection was fabricated during its virality through re-shares and commentary.

Deeper Context of the Family Tragedy

While initial reports speculated an iPhone EMI dispute as the trigger, police investigations offered a more complex picture. Authorities stated that Kunal already owned an iPhone and appeared to be under general stress, rather than being solely driven by an iPhone 15 demand. A relative of the family, Pallavi Patil, publicly refuted the narrative of the iPhone EMI as the sole cause, describing it as a rumor. She emphasized that deeper, long-standing family issues were at play.