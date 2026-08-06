The iPhone 18 Pro is expected in September with significant upgrades like the A20 Pro chip, a cleaner design, and improved battery life. However, these enhancements come with a rumored price increase, leading potential buyers to question whether it's better to wait or purchase the current iPhone 17 Pro.

A little more than a month remains till the release of the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the next generation of iPhones, are anticipated to be released by Apple in September. Although the firm hasn't commented on the iPhone 18 Pro series yet, it's probable that the new models will have some significant improvements. Will the iPhone 18 Pro be worth the wait, though, given the reports of a price increase? Or should you get the iPhone 17 Pro right away?

You see, last year's iPhone 17 Pro saw some significant modifications from Apple. The huge camera plateau dominated the device's new design. Additionally, the first iPhones with vapour cooling were the iPhone 17 Pro models. What about the iPhone 18 Pro, though? Is Apple working on enough projects to warrant an upgrade? Let's examine it.

iPhone 18 Pro Design and Display

With the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple is not anticipated to completely disrupt the design playbook, but it could improve it. According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro will probably have a single-tone back panel rather than the dual-tone found on the iPhone 17 Pro, giving it a cleaner finish.

Additionally, additional hues including Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Grey are probably going to be available for the iPhone 18 Pro. Some current colours, such Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue, are anticipated to be deleted nevertheless.

The 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens on the front of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to remain in place, but more effective LTPO Plus panels with enhanced brightness and battery efficiency will be added.

A smaller Dynamic Island, made possible by moving certain Face ID components behind the display, might be another noteworthy modification. Users would benefit from a somewhat bigger useable screen area and a clearer front view without losing Face ID if that were to occur.

iPhone 18 Pro Battery & Processor Upgrade

Apple's new A20 Pro CPU is anticipated to be the focal point of the iPhone 18 Pro narrative. According to reports, it will be constructed using TSMC's 2nm process, which is an improvement above the 3nm technology seen in the A19 Pro chipset of the iPhone 17 Pro.

To put it simply, that should result in reduced power usage and improved performance, which is the kind of improvement that any buyer would want to hear.

Significant gains in battery life are also possible, particularly with the iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to reports, versions with a physical SIM slot might have a slightly smaller 5,235mAh battery, while the eSIM-only US version might have a 5,425mAh battery.

iPhone 18 Pro Software and Other Details

iOS 27 is probably going to be the operating system for the iPhone 18 Pro. In contrast to iOS 26, iOS 27 concentrates on AI and refining rather than making significant cosmetic improvements. A lot more Apple Intelligence features, such as Siri AI, which is more intelligent and capable of doing more for you than before, are to be expected.

According to reports, Apple is developing a new C2 modem that will enhance 5G efficiency and performance. There have also been promises of satellite-based 5G access in places without regular cellular service. Additional features include a redesigned Camera Control button that may reduce touch sensitivity while maintaining pressure-based controls and a N2 chip for wireless communication.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected Pricing

According to reports, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro in September of this year, possibly on September 8 or 9.

As we mentioned, the gadget offers some significant improvements, but there could be a price. According to sources, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may arrive in India for between Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro was introduced in India for Rs 1,34,900.

Should you hold off till the iPhone 18 Pro, though? You can wait for the next iPhone if you want Apple's newest hardware and don't mind a possible price increase. However, you might think about purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro now and perhaps saving some money if the anticipated updates are unlikely to alter how you use your phone.