The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may see a significant price increase of $250 to $300, according to recent reports. This potential hike is attributed to rising production costs, particularly for the new 2nm A20 CPU and increased memory prices.

The price of Apple's upcoming high-end iPhones may be far more than many consumers anticipated. When they come later this year, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost $250 to $300 more than the current iPhone 17 Pro series, according to a recent report. If true, that would be among the largest price hikes Apple has ever made for its flagship handsets. According to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu's research note, which MacRumors reported, the primary cause of the anticipated rise is growing production costs.

Why the iPhone 18 Pro may cost more?

Apple's anticipated switch to TSMC's 2nm A20 CPU is the main contributing cause. The next-generation processor is largely predicted to bring quicker speed, more on-device AI capabilities and improved battery efficiency. It is also thought to be substantially more costly to produce than the 3nm devices of today.

Along with increased component costs brought on by the worldwide expansion of AI infrastructure, the research also highlights growing DRAM and NAND memory prices. Smartphone manufacturers are under increasing pressure throughout the supply chain as chipmakers emphasise AI hardware. According to Jeff Pu, Apple may not be able to absorb the rise without passing part of it on to customers due to the increased production expenses.

Apple's September Launch

Several speculations indicate that Apple will reveal the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone during its customary September launch event. However, Apple has not confirmed any specifics. Customers may have to spend significantly more for Apple's next flagship if the most recent pricing rumour turns out to be genuine. Depending on whether the hardware enhancements are substantial enough to warrant the cost, buyers may accept the increased pricing. All price and specs are still dependent on leaks and analyst reports until Apple makes an official announcement.