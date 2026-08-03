Flipkart's upcoming Freedom Sale has revealed early pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro, offering a potential saving of up to Rs 17,000 through a combination of flat discounts and bank offers. The sale, which starts on August 8 for Plus members, will also feature discounts on other models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Fans of Apple already have cause for celebration as Flipkart has already launched its Freedom Sale ahead of Independence Day. The e-commerce site has officially disclosed the impending prices for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering customers a preview of the discounts they may anticipate even if the sale is still a few days away. Members of Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black will get early access to the Freedom Sale starting on August 8. The iPhone 17 Pro, which Flipkart claims would be available with benefits worth up to Rs 17,000, is one of the greatest showstoppers.

During the deal, the iPhone 17 Pro, which originally cost Rs 1,34,900, will be priced at Rs 1,26,900. This pricing alone indicates a flat reduction of Rs 8,000; a bank offer is not necessary. Customers can further lower the price by utilising bank cards that are accepted. The effective price is now Rs 1,21,900 thanks to Flipkart's quick Rs 5,000 reduction on SBI Bank credit cards and the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Additionally, according to Flipkart's Freedom Day sale site, customers may receive 5% cashback, which translates to almost Rs 4,000 on the reduced price. When combined, the bank discount, rebate, and flat price reduction result in savings of almost Rs 17,000.

Additionally, Flipkart has offered an additional payment option for customers who use various bank cards. The phone will still cost Rs 1,26,900 with this option, but credit card holders of SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank will receive an extra Rs 6,000 off. According to the teaser, customers who choose for EMI payments can earn an additional Rs 4,000.

Customers should be aware, though, that Flipkart frequently only offers its lowest pricing for a brief period of time during sale events. It could be worthwhile to check out as soon as the sale starts if you intend to take advantage of the offer.

Offers On Other iPhones

The sale isn't limited to Apple's latest Pro models. Flipkart has also revealed discounts on a few other iPhones. The iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs 55,900, down from its current retail price of Rs 59,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus is set to sell at an effective price of Rs 75,900, compared to its current retail price of Rs 79,900.

At the moment, Flipkart hasn't disclosed offers for the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 or iPhone 13. With early access starting on August 7 for Plus and Black members and the main sale opening on August 8, buyers won't have to wait much longer to find out which offers remain available once the event goes live.