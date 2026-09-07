Apple's September 9, 2026 event will reveal the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to be available in India around September 18 or 19. Due to a global chip shortage, the price is anticipated to start between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,59,900, with Apple focusing only on the Pro, Pro Max, and a new foldable model for this launch.

With few days until Apple's September 9 presentation, focus is shifting to when Indian consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro Max. As of September 6, this is what has been verified and anticipated thus far. Apple has only confirmed one date: the actual launch event, which is scheduled for September 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. IST). It is anticipated that the company will reveal the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone.

Going by Apple’s usual rollout cadence and reports tracking this specific launch, the expected schedule for India looks like this:

Launch event: September 9, 2026 (confirmed)

Pre-orders open in India: Expected September 12, 2026

Retail availability in India: Expected September 18 or 19, 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected Price

The major uncertainty at the moment is in price. According to several reports, the base storage version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will start at between Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,59,900 in India. This is higher than the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was Rs 1,49,900. This increase is primarily due to a persistent global memory chip shortage that is driving up component costs across the industry.

Notably, Tim Cook openly addressed this in a June interview with The Wall Street Journal, allegedly stating that given Apple's cost concerns, a price hike is "inevitable." Cook could not disclose precise numbers for any market, including India, although that is now the closest thing to an official indication.

No Standard iPhone 18 This Year

Only the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its foldable iPhone are anticipated to be released by Apple during the September event, with the normal iPhone 18 and a speculated iPhone 18e being moved to a different launch window in spring 2027. This structural shift is very widely supported across stories. The lineup is staggered in this manner because to production limitations and component shortages, according to reports. This implies that while all early demand is focused on the Pro versions, anyone in India who is particularly hoping for a non-Pro iPhone 18 in September would have to wait much longer.