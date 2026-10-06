Flipkart will officially start the Big Billion Days sale from October 9. The company is already revealing deals and offer prices for many products before the sale begins. TCL has announced the price of its massive 65-inch smart TV as part of this. The market price of this TV is Rs 61,990 before the sale, but you can own it for just Rs 39,999 during the sale. You get a massive discount of around Rs 22,000.