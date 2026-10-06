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TCL 65-Inch QLED TV Gets Rs 22,000 Discount On Flipkart: How To Buy It At Just Rs 39,999?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is bringing amazing offers for home electronics lovers this festive season. You can grab bumper deals on smart TVs if you want a theatre experience right at home.
Flipkart brings blockbuster deals on 65-inch big screen TVs
You have some super good news if you plan to buy a new big smart TV for your home. Flipkart is offering a huge money-saving chance with its upcoming Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. You will get mind-blowing discounts on electronics and home appliances during this sale. We just got the details of one amazing TV deal.
Big Billion Days sale starts on October 9
Flipkart will officially start the Big Billion Days sale from October 9. The company is already revealing deals and offer prices for many products before the sale begins. TCL has announced the price of its massive 65-inch smart TV as part of this. The market price of this TV is Rs 61,990 before the sale, but you can own it for just Rs 39,999 during the sale. You get a massive discount of around Rs 22,000.
Stunning display and amazing visuals
This TV features a massive 65-inch display screen. It uses a QLED panel instead of a normal panel to give you high-quality visuals. The QLED technology makes the picture quality look very clear and colourful. The company also provided a 60-120Hz refresh rate to give you a very smooth feel without any lag while scrolling or watching content. Every scene looks crystal clear because of this.
Powerful theatre-like sound quality
A TV with good picture quality needs good audio to give you the real fun. TCL provides exactly that in this 65-inch QLED TV. The company packed 2 speakers inside this smart TV. These speakers generate a total sound output of 28W. You get high-quality visuals along with powerful sound that gives you a theatre feel at home. This is the best option for people who watch movies and sports.
Lag-free Google TV processing and storage
Many people face hanging or lagging issues while using smart TVs. TCL provided the Google TV operating system in this TV to solve this problem. The TV has 2GB RAM support to make applications work and open faster. You also get a 16GB internal storage option to download your favourite apps. You will not face any lag or delay while scrolling through content on this TV.
Enough ports for all your connectivity needs
The company provided full facilities to connect other devices to this TV. You get 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port on the connectivity front. You can easily connect your laptop, gaming console, set-top box, or pen drive using these ports. These ports are also very useful for screen sharing. This is a golden opportunity for people looking to upgrade their home with a big TV at a low price this festive season.
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