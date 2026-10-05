A viral video is drawing attention online by comparing the dynamic display animations of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro. The clip highlights how both smartphones utilize their pill-shaped cutouts to handle notifications and system alerts.

A new smartphone comparison is drawing attention online after a video appeared to show the Xiaomi 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro side by side, focusing on how their pill-shaped display cutouts handle dynamic animations. The short clip compares the two devices during different on-screen interactions, highlighting how notifications and system animations appear around the front camera area. The comparison has quickly caught the attention of smartphone enthusiasts looking for differences between Xiaomi and Apple's latest Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Compared

The video puts the two smartphones next to each other and focuses primarily on their respective interface animations. Apple's Dynamic Island has become a recognisable part of the iPhone experience, allowing alerts, calls, timers and other live activities to appear around the front-facing camera cutout.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro comparison appears to explore a similar visual approach, with animations expanding around the camera area during certain interactions. Rather than simply comparing hardware specifications, the clip focuses on the software experience and animation design, giving viewers a quick look at how the two interfaces handle similar functions.

Watch Viral YouTube Short

The Dynamic Island-style interface has become an important part of modern smartphone design, particularly as manufacturers experiment with ways to make camera cutouts more useful.

For users, the difference is not only about the shape of the display cutout but also about how smoothly notifications, alerts and background activities are integrated into the interface.

The viral comparison offers a quick visual way to judge the two approaches, although a short video alone may not provide enough information to assess overall performance or usability.

Apple introduced Dynamic Island as a way to turn the front camera cutout into an interactive part of the iPhone interface. Since then, several Android manufacturers have explored similar concepts through their own software features and animations.