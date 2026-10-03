India's top e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their biggest annual festive sales. You should check out these seven key smartphones if you plan to buy a new 5G device under Rs 30,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on October 8. Prime members get 24-hour early access from October 7. Similarly, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 9. Plus, VIP and Black members, along with eligible credit card holders, can grab offers from midnight on October 8.