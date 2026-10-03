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Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale: 7 Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 to Watch
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are starting soon. We have put together a list of the top seven 5G smartphones you can buy under a budget of Rs 30,000.
New 5G Smartphones
India's top e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their biggest annual festive sales. You should check out these seven key smartphones if you plan to buy a new 5G device under Rs 30,000 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days.
Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on October 8. Prime members get 24-hour early access from October 7. Similarly, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on October 9. Plus, VIP and Black members, along with eligible credit card holders, can grab offers from midnight on October 8.
Poco X8 5G
Flipkart currently lists the Poco X8 5G at Rs 39,999, but we expect heavy discounts to bring it under Rs 30,000. The phone features a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. It sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. A massive 9,000mAh battery powers the device for long gaming sessions.
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and Galaxy M47 5G already sit comfortably under the Rs 30,000 mark based on current prices. Realme P4 Power 5G will hit this target with a minor price drop. Meanwhile, Motorola, iQOO, Poco, and Vivo phones will need solid festive offers and bank discounts to fit this budget. You can pick your favorite smartphone by keeping an eye on extra card discounts and exchange bonuses when the sale goes live.
Vivo T5 5G
Flipkart currently lists the Vivo T5 5G at Rs 39,999. The phone will hit the Rs 30,000 budget only through sale offers. This smartphone packs a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved AMOLED display and a Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. It also includes a 50-megapixel OIS primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. A 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support powers the device.
iQOO Z11 5G
Flipkart lists the iQOO Z11 5G at Rs 34,999 for users who love gaming and high performance. The phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel OIS camera with a Sony sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The brand has also provided a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging support.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G
Amazon currently lists the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G at Rs 34,499. We expect the price to drop under the Rs 30,000 segment through special festive discounts. This smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.
Realme P4 Power 5G
Realme P4 Power 5G stands out as a top model sitting very close to the Rs 30,000 budget. Amazon currently lists this phone at Rs 31,824, and it has a high chance of dropping under Rs 30,000 with festive bank discounts. The device features a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It makes a great choice for users who want long battery life, thanks to a massive 10,001mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. You also get a 50-megapixel OIS main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G
Amazon currently lists the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G at Rs 26,288. This makes it a great phone that already fits under the Rs 30,000 budget without any extra discounts. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The brand has provided a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, along with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel extra sensors for photography. You get a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone also packs a 6,000mAh battery for long hours of usage.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G
Flipkart currently sells the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G smartphone at Rs 28,999. This device also fits perfectly under the Rs 30,000 budget at its direct selling price. The phone features a Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS to capture clear pictures, along with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. A 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front and an all-day 6,000mAh battery stand out as its key highlights.
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