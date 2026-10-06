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- Apple iPhone 17 At Rs 79,999? Check How To Grab Rs 19,900 Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Apple iPhone 17 At Rs 79,999? Check How To Grab Rs 19,900 Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Apple's iPhone 17 will see significant price drop during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale, reaching an effective price of Rs 79,999. However, this advertised price requires buyers to qualify for specific bank discounts and exchange bonuses.
Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to become considerably cheaper during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale, although the headline price will require buyers to qualify for more than one offer. There is a reduction in the price of the smartphone from its advertised price of Rs 99,900 to the effective price of Rs 79,999, because it is being marketed.
Because the advertised price takes into account both a bank discount and an exchange bonus, it is possible that not all customers will be able to acquire the gadget at the price of Rs 79,999 from the retailer.
Ahead of the sale, Flipkart is pushing customers to add the phone to their wish list so that they may check out the deals that are available when the products become available for purchase.
The Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to open to customers on October 9, while shoppers with early access will be able to place orders from October 8. During the sale, the iPhone 17 will be available for purchase for a price of Rs 84,999. This price is before any extra discounts are taken into consideration.
Despite the fact that this is a drop from the phone's MRP of Rs 99,900, the bigger savings comes from the combination of the special pricing with the applicable payment and exchange incentives.
According to the deal that is being advertised by Flipkart, qualified purchases that are completed using credit cards issued by ICICI Bank or Axis Bank are eligible to earn an additional discount of Rs 2,000. There is also the possibility of receiving an extra exchange incentive of Rs 3,000, provided that the requirements that apply are met.
If a buyer qualifies for both benefits, the calculation brings the effective price to Rs 79,999. In total, that is Rs 19,901 below the stated listed price.
It is essential to make a distinction between the selling price and the effective price. The amount of Rs 79,999 is not a set fee that is accessible to all customers at the point of checkout. On the contrary, it presumes that the purchaser satisfies the prerequisites for both the bank promotion and the exchange incentive.
It is possible that the exchange component will provide existing smartphone customers an additional means by which they may minimise the amount of money they spend for the iPhone 17. When customers complete in the exchange process, they have the opportunity to submit a qualifying old device and get the bonus that is specified, provided that the transaction satisfies the requirements set out by Flipkart.
An additional factor that may influence the ultimate value of an exchange is the device that is being traded in as well as the terms that were in effect at the time of the purchase. It is consequently recommended that purchasers consider the advertised effective price to be a computation based on a special offer rather than a guaranteed amount for each and every consumer.
It is important for customers to read the deal details that are provided on Flipkart and check the amount that is displayed at checkout before they complete an order. It is possible to begin shopping on October 8 for those who are entitled for early access, while the Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 9 for additional customers.
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