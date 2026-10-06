Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to become considerably cheaper during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale, although the headline price will require buyers to qualify for more than one offer. There is a reduction in the price of the smartphone from its advertised price of Rs 99,900 to the effective price of Rs 79,999, because it is being marketed.

Because the advertised price takes into account both a bank discount and an exchange bonus, it is possible that not all customers will be able to acquire the gadget at the price of Rs 79,999 from the retailer.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart is pushing customers to add the phone to their wish list so that they may check out the deals that are available when the products become available for purchase.