    iPhone 15 series to launch on Sept 12: How much will you have to pay for Apple's new smartphone?

    Apple will be offering four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 standard models are expected to get some considerable upgrades. The new iPhone 15 is expected to get rid of the notch that has been around since the iPhone X series.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    Apple will be launching its new line of iPhones on September 12 at the Wonderlust event. The majority of the new features for the iPhone 15 series have been widely leaked. However, we must wait for the official price. There are both positive and bad news regarding price. Similar to yesteryear iPhones, we get two standard iPhone models and two Pro models which will sell at a premium compared to the non-Pro models. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new versions that Apple will be releasing.

    What you can expect from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15?

    It's anticipated that the iPhone 15 basic versions will receive some significant changes. The notch, which has been present on iPhones since the iPhone X series, is anticipated to disappear with the next iPhone 15. The Dynamic Island, which made its debut in last year's model, will take its position. The amount of screen space for consumers will grow as a result. The size of the bezel is also anticipated to decrease. Another far-fetched theory is that Apple would increase the primary camera's resolution from 12 MP to 48MP. The A16 Bionic chipset, which powered the Pro versions from last year, will now power the iPhone 15. It is also anticipated that the USB Type-C connector will replace the Lightning cord on both non-Pro and pro devices. 

    Also Read | Apple to unveil new USB-C accessories after iPhone 15 series launch?

    Expected price for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

    Apple may retain the pricing from last year’s non-pro model. The phones started at a price of $999 in US. For Indian buyers, the starting price was set at Rs 79,900 for the base model. The new iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced at Rs 89,900. 

    What new features you can expect from iPhone 15 Pro series?

    The stainless steel frame on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be replaced by a new titanium frame. Titanium is anticipated to make the phone lighter yet studier. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera will include a periscope lens that will allow 5x–6x optical zoom. 

     

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming smartphone to come in pastel colours?

    Expected price of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Major improvements are being made to the Pro models, which will result in increased costs. A $100 price increase is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro may increase to $1099 this year from its initial price of $999 last year. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India is Rs 1,29,900. Indian consumers should anticipate a price increase of at least Rs 10,000. 

    The price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably be substantially greater. The Pro Max model is anticipated to cost $200 extra. The launch price might rise to $1299 as a result. Indian consumers would also notice a significant price increase over the model from last year, which began at Rs 1,39,900.

    The price hike estimates are based on a variety of speculations from recent months. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. 

     

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch in India along with Pixel 8 series | WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
