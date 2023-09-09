Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch in India along with Pixel 8 series | WATCH

    Google Pixel Watch 2 is coming to India! The Pixel Watch 2's official teaser here not only provides us a look at the device, but it also tells us when and where it will be on sale in India.

    Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch in India along with Pixel 8 series watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Google has shared not one but two good news for consumers in India this week.  The company officially shared the teaser for the Pixel 8 series launch in the country, and now it has also given us a positive news on the launch of Pixel Watch 2 in India.

    Yes, the second-generation Pixel Watch will be the first Pixel wearable to be introduced in the nation. The Pixel Watch 2's official teaser here not only provides us a look at the device, but it also tells us when and where it will be on sale in India.

    At the Pixel 8 series launch event in New York City on October 4, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will make its global debut. Additionally, the Google India teaser indicates that the Pixel Watch 2 will be revealed on October 5 for Indian users, which will likely be midnight in their time zone.

    Flipkart is Google's exclusive partner for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Additionally, the site will sell the Pixel Watch 2 throughout the nation.

    The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, which the new Pixel Watch is most likely to employ, should offer more battery life than the original Pixel Watch. This time, Google could use an OLED screen that is 1.2 inches in size and supports ultrawide-band (UWB), which gives the wearable better connection.

    But Wear OS 4.0, which is based on Android 13, will be the only option for the Pixel Watch 2. The updated model should provide more capabilities and longer-lasting batteries, making the Android wristwatch a desirable alternative. 

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
