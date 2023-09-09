iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming smartphone to come in pastel colours?

New iPhone 15 details have leaked online ahead of Apple launch event next week. The upcoming iPhone 15 launch event will take place on September 12. Apple is said to launch the 2023 iPhones in new pastel colours.

A number of intriguing information regarding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have been proposed in advance of Apple's greatest "Wonderlust" event, which is set for September 12. According to a recent leak, the basic iPhone 15 may be offered in the classic colours of White and Black as well as three vibrant pastel shades: Yellow, Pink/Red, and Blue. These iPhones are tipped to still sport an aluminum chassis with a brushed finish, retaining familiar features like the toggle button and SIM card tray. Notably, they will feature a dual punch-hole notch for the camera.

According to various reports, the iPhone 15 Pro versions would have a lighter, more robust titanium chassis with a brushed finish to lessen fingerprint smudges. Where the metal and glass come together on the gadget, the edges might be more rounded and smooth. The new 2023 Pro models will probably be the only ones to use the A17 Bionic chip. The A16 is probably going to be found in the less expensive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices.

Given that there will be less bezels, you may anticipate seeing bigger screens on the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Those who enjoy spending time in front of huge displays may probably find this alteration to be more enjoyable.

There are persistent rumours that the mute switch will be replaced by a "Action Button" that can be customised and used to swiftly do a variety of functions. The Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic processor, and a 48-megapixel primary camera for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have all been the subject of persistent rumours. Additionally, contrary to what some people believed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would not be marketed as a "Ultra" variant.

