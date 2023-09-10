Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to unveil new USB-C accessories after iPhone 15 series launch?

    It is expected that its supporting accessories will also transition to USB-C in the near future. Report has suggested that Apple will quickly shift supporting accessories, such as AirPods and Mac accessories, to USB-C.

    Apple to unveil new USB C accessories after iPhone 15 series launch reports gcw
    As the iPhone 15 series prepares to launch in a few days, featuring the rumored USB-C port as part of an effort to comply with EU regulations and move away from the Lightning connector, it is expected that its supporting accessories will also transition to USB-C in the near future, according to media reports.

    Mark Gurman has reportedly predicted that Apple will swiftly switch supporting accessories, like AirPods and Mac accessories, to USB-C. Reports citing Gurman said, "They're going to need to release a new MagSafe Duo with USB-C. Apple certainly can update the MagSafe battery pack to accommodate USB-C."

    When, if ever, or if they will debut at the upcoming Apple 'Wonderlust' event, it is yet unknown when these USB-C enabled peripherals will be released. However, it would make sense for Apple to provide other devices with the same port given the reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro may transition to USB-C.

    Notably, several popular accessories, such as the Apple Magic Mouse and the first-generation Apple Pencil, currently come with a Lightning connector.

    Additionally, Gurman noted that although a new MagSafe Battery Pack is being developed, it is not yet ready for release. He mentioned that it may allow customers to concurrently charge two gadgets on two distinct sides of the Battery Pack.

    Having said that, the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C port is planned to go on sale on September 12. The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Generation might possibly be unveiled at the event. There are also suggestions that Apple may introduce a new USB-C case for its second-generation AirPods Pro.

