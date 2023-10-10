Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    New renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 8a reveal that it closely mirrors its predecessor, the Pixel 8, in design, featuring two rear cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera.

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved liked design Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Google just made the Pixel 8 series available worldwide. Recently, the Pixel 8a has also been the subject of leaks. The Pixel 8a's appearance matches the Pixel 8 in the latest CAD renderings.

    The Google Pixel costs Rs 75,999 in India, while the Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs 1,06,999. But it appears that a less expensive choice is in the pipeline. Unofficial leakers OnLeaks and Smartprix have worked together to release early renderings of the Pixel 8A, an approximately 6.1-inch smartphone. The Pixel 8A is identical to the Pixel 8 in that it has two back cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera. Its design is reminiscent of the curving style of the other recent Pixel devices.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon? Here's everything you need to know about it

    Abhishek Yadav first released images of this phone in September. Surprisingly, the photographs closely mirror the leaked drawings, confirming Google's decision to go with a curvier shape for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro versions.

    It's worth noting that Google keeps their more cheap phones looking nice. The business has stated that it is not currently interested in manufacturing a low-cost phone, instead focusing on quality. According to Yadav and Smartprix, the Pixel 8A will be powered by the same Tensor G3 technology as its more expensive siblings. 

    Also Read | Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Given that Google tends to reserve certain software features for the Pro models, it raises questions about what features might be withheld from the Pixel 8A.The Google Pixel 8 is a compact phone with a 6.2-inch OLED display that offers a vibrant and sharp viewing experience.

    The screen's brightness may reach up to 2,000 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus provides further durability.Google's newest Tensor G3 processor, which powers the Pixel 8, ensures quick and effective performance.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10000 Check deal details on Flipkart gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10,000! Check AMAZING deal details

    Honor Magic Vs 2 Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12 here is what you can expect gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Amazon sale 2023 Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45000 Should you buy it gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45,000; Should you buy it?

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart vs iPhone 13 on Amazon Which is a BETTER deal gcw

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart vs iPhone 13 on Amazon: Which is a BETTER deal?

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is LIVE Check out best wearable deals gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is LIVE! Check out best wearable deals

    Recent Stories

    Kerala gold rate today october 10 2023 anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices surge by Rs 240 for one sovereign; Check details

    Israel biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages snt

    Israel's biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date ATG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer first poster of Zoya OUT; trailer to release on THIS date

    Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack Watch AJR

    Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack | WATCH

    Lata Mangeshkar's family honors her final wishes; donates THIS amount to Tirumala temple, READ SHG

    Lata Mangeshkar's family honors her final wishes; donates THIS amount to Tirumala temple, READ

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon