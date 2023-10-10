Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

New renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 8a reveal that it closely mirrors its predecessor, the Pixel 8, in design, featuring two rear cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera.

Google just made the Pixel 8 series available worldwide. Recently, the Pixel 8a has also been the subject of leaks. The Pixel 8a's appearance matches the Pixel 8 in the latest CAD renderings.

The Google Pixel costs Rs 75,999 in India, while the Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs 1,06,999. But it appears that a less expensive choice is in the pipeline. Unofficial leakers OnLeaks and Smartprix have worked together to release early renderings of the Pixel 8A, an approximately 6.1-inch smartphone. The Pixel 8A is identical to the Pixel 8 in that it has two back cameras and a hole-punch selfie camera. Its design is reminiscent of the curving style of the other recent Pixel devices.

Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon? Here's everything you need to know about it

Abhishek Yadav first released images of this phone in September. Surprisingly, the photographs closely mirror the leaked drawings, confirming Google's decision to go with a curvier shape for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro versions.

It's worth noting that Google keeps their more cheap phones looking nice. The business has stated that it is not currently interested in manufacturing a low-cost phone, instead focusing on quality. According to Yadav and Smartprix, the Pixel 8A will be powered by the same Tensor G3 technology as its more expensive siblings.

Also Read | Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

Given that Google tends to reserve certain software features for the Pro models, it raises questions about what features might be withheld from the Pixel 8A.The Google Pixel 8 is a compact phone with a 6.2-inch OLED display that offers a vibrant and sharp viewing experience.

The screen's brightness may reach up to 2,000 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus provides further durability.Google's newest Tensor G3 processor, which powers the Pixel 8, ensures quick and effective performance.