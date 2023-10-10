WhatsApp to introduce secret code feature soon? Here's everything you need to know about it

WhatsApp could roll out a new function called "secret code." The new capability would increase security for users who are extremely guarded about their highly intimate discussions while handing over their phone to someone else.

WhatsApp could soon introduce a new feature known as "secret code." It is designed to enhance chat security and privacy of users. The new capability would increase security for users who are extremely guarded about their highly intimate discussions while handing over their phone to someone else. The function is still being developed and could soon be made available to messaging app beta testers.

Users will be able to establish a personalised password for their encrypted chats using the new WhatsApp feature. The hidden code function, first discovered by WABetaInfo, allows users to rapidly retrieve encrypted chats. Users may locate their protected discussions by simply typing the secret code into the search field. They can also access these chats on their companion devices. This password may be personalised by using a phrase or an emoji, providing flexibility and personalisation.

WhatsApp already has security features like fingerprint recognition, face unlock, and a PIN code. The implementation of the secret code function not only improves security but also makes it easier to locate and access closed chats.

This function was created when Chat Lock was introduced. Additionally, the business is aggressively attempting to integrate Chat Lock with partner devices. Although the secret code function is still in testing and not even accessible to beta testers, it is anticipated that it will soon be made available to all users.

For those unfamiliar with WhatsApp's chat locking functionality, it allows users to secure and conceal specific conversations from their chat list. Users must launch a chat, press on the chat information, scroll down to tap on the "Chat Lock" option, and then enable this. The functionality can then be activated. Selected conversations automatically get a fingerprint lock added.