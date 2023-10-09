Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Honor may soon debut its next foldable—Honor Magic Vs 2 and Honor Watch 4 Pro in China on October 12. Honor Magic Vs 2’s predecessor—Honor Magic Vs—made its debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, this February. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    The Honor Magic Vs 2, the company's next foldable smartphone, will be on sale shortly. It was most recently observed at the 3C certification location in China. On the same day, Honour will also unveil the Honor Watch 4. The Honor Magic Vs made its debut in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. It is the forerunner to the Honour Magic Vs 2.  The Honor Watch 4 Pro is planned to complement the Honor Watch 4, which was first unveiled in China in July and is soon to be released in India.

    According to a Weibo post by Honor, the Honor Magic Vs 2 and Honor Watch 4 Pro will be available in China on October 12. While the firm has not yet released any other information on the items or their global availability, more information may become available in the days leading up to the launch.

    Honor's future foldable Magic Vs 2 was also found on Geekbench with model number VER-AN00 and is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 16GB RAM. It will most likely boot to Android 13 and will be followed by the Android 14 upgrade in the following months. 

    The certification document also shows that, like its predecessor, the next foldable will enable 66W wired fast charging. 

    According to the leaked picture, Magic Vs 2 will likely include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor, much as the Honor Magic Vs. The new foldable will reportedly be lighter and smaller than its predecessor as well, according to sources.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
