Google is pursuing a $1.5-billion-plus talent and licensing agreement with AI startup Mechanize while simultaneously losing Chief Scientist Jeff Dean and key researchers to a new scientific AI venture.

Google is in discussions for a $1.5 -billion-plus deal to license technology and acquire key engineering talent from AI coding startup Mechanize.

Chief Scientist Jeff Dean is stepping down after 27 years to co-found Discovery Loop alongside Google veterans Oriol Vinyals, Quoc Le, and Sanjay Ghemawat.

The leadership shakeup comes amid a broader wave of high-profile departures from Google to rival AI laboratories, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

In a major realignment of its artificial intelligence leadership and technical strategy, Google is in talks for a multi-billion-dollar transaction with coding startup Mechanize while suffering the departure of its chief scientist, Jeff Dean, to a new scientific research venture.

The search titan is negotiating a deal valued at over $1.5 billion to non-exclusively license technology from San Francisco-based Mechanize and bring over key personnel to strengthen its AI evaluation and model development capabilities, Business Insider reported.

The news comes as Dean, who served as a central architect of Google's AI direction for 15 years and co-founded Google Brain, resigns after 27 years to serve as CEO of Discovery Loop. Joining Dean are three influential Google researchers, Oriol Vinyals, Quoc Le, and Sanjay Ghemawat.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) stock dropped nearly 4% on Wednesday to record its largest single-day drop in two weeks.

Launching Discovery Loop

While Google moves to acquire outside expertise, the exit of Jeff Dean signals an internal end of an era. Having joined as Google's 30th employee in 1999, Dean played a pivotal role in creating Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and leading the Google Brain deep-learning group before its merger into Google DeepMind in 2023.

Dean’s new public-benefit venture, Discovery Loop, aims to build software and model stacks that fully automate the experimental scientific loop, which includes hypothesizing, testing, and evaluating results across scientific and industrial domains. The team plans to focus initially on automated machine-learning research before expanding into hardware engineering, clean energy, and automated drug discovery.

Ghemawat noted that the team chose to strike out independently because Google's existing technical setup excels at consumer scale, advertising, and search, but presents different constraints than the nimble infrastructure required for groundbreaking automated research.

Google Sees High-Profile AI Talent Drain

Dean’s departure highlights a broader trend of prominent AI researchers leaving Google to pursue independent ventures or join rival research organizations.

Former Google engineer Noam Shazeer, co-author of the seminal 2017 transformer paper, recently departed for OpenAI after a brief return to Google. John Jumper, who co-led the AlphaFold effort and shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, exited DeepMind to join Anthropic. Additionally, senior Gemini model developers Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel recently left Google's London office for Anthropic.

Google Reaches For Mechanize To Bolster AI Coding

To shore up its competitive stance against rivals in agentic software engineering, Google has spent recent weeks negotiating a complex workaround deal with Mechanize, Business Insider reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The structured transaction involves hiring Mechanize talent to build out Google's model evaluation and development infrastructure, coupled with a non-exclusive licensing arrangement for Mechanize’s underlying technology stack.

GOOGL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

“The amount of impact these people will have within Google is 10x or 100x or even 10000x the impact they would have in a company of their own,” a user said.

GOOGL stock has gained 17% year-to-date.