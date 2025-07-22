Google has officially teased the Pixel 10 series, confirming the August 20 launch date and hinting at design and camera upgrades. The teaser image suggests a triple-lens camera, possibly for both the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro.

Google's official teaser for its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series has converted Monday gloom into enthusiasm. The Google Store subtly changed its webpage to confirm the launch date and provide the first image of the next generation of smartphones. The Pixel 10 appears to be prepared to take centre stage at the next Made by Google event, which is officially scheduled for August 20.

Google Pixel 10 series: What Does Teaser Reveal?

According to the teaser posted on the Google Store, the Pixel 10 would likely maintain the Pixel 9's visual aesthetic. The gadget features flat edges, gently rounded corners, and a sizable camera bump. The teaser image shows a device with three lenses, suggesting that it may be the Pixel 10 Pro or perhaps a new Pro XL. Curiously, there have been rumours that even the entry-level Pixel 10 model may get a triple camera arrangement this year—a first for Google.

Google has a unique promotion to add to the excitement. On the day of the event, a promotional discount code will be sent to anybody who subscribes to Google Store emails between July 21 and August 18. The fine print states that only one qualified device may use the code.

Since June, there have been leaks about the Pixel 10 series' cameras. Android Central claims that the forthcoming Pixel phones' telephoto lens may also function as a macro lens. This would preserve the conventional zoom capability while enabling greater in-depth close-up photography. According to reports, Google is improving the hardware overall while retaining the ultra-wide lens.

What Else Can You Expect?

It's not only phones that may join the August event. In their invitations for the 'Made For Google' event, Google hinted to "watches, buds, and more," according to the report. This suggests that the Pixel Watch 4 and potentially the new Pixel Buds 2a will be released soon. Google's official YouTube channel will stream the main presentation live starting at 1 pm ET on August 20.

There is a growing sense of expectancy with less than a month to go. The Pixel 10 launch is expected to be one of Google's most exciting announcements of the year, whether it includes new ecosystem gadgets, camera enhancements, or design tweaks.