Leaked prices for Google Pixel 10 lineup in Europe suggest no increases compared to Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold leads range with prices up to €2,289 for 1TB model, while Pixel 10 Pro XL offers increased storage options starting at 256GB.

Are you prepared for the next phones, Pixel fans? Although Google is not disclosing the specifics, the leaks and speculations have revealed everything. Furthermore, it appears that Google's upcoming smartphones will continue to provide prices that are recognisable.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture, a tipster, claims that the prices of the whole Pixel 10 lineup in Europe will be identical to those of the Pixel 9 series. That top-tier storage option is new this year, a bit of added luxury, if you can afford it.

A look at Google Pixel 10 leaked prices

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google's stylish foldable flagship, is at the top of the pricing range. The 256GB model may start at 1,899 (about Rs 1,72,000), while the 1TB model may cost as much as 2,289 (approximately Rs 2,07,500). If you can afford it, this year's top-tier storage option adds a little extra luxury.

Meanwhile, there has been a minor redesign of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google has eliminated the base 128GB variant, but the pricing are still the same as those of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pro XL now comes in three different capacities: 256GB for 1,299 (about Rs 1,17,700), 512GB for 1,429 (roughly Rs 1,29,500), and a huge 1TB for 1,689 (roughly Rs 1,53,100). Technically speaking, that does indicate that the XL model's entry point has increased, but only because the least expensive variant is no longer available.

The regular Pixel 10 costs 899 (about Rs 81,500) for 128GB and 999 (approximately Rs 90,600) for 256GB. With four storage options—128GB for 1,099 (about Rs 99,500), 256GB at 1,199 (approximately Rs 1,08,500), 512GB at 1,329 (approximately Rs 1,20,200), and the maximum-out 1TB model at 1,589 (approximately Rs 1,44,200)—the Pixel 10 Pro continues to be the adaptable middle child.

Overall, congrats if you already knew the Pixel 9's price from the previous year! You're ready for the launch this year. The XL and Fold models' storage modifications are the only significant alterations.

Google appears to be maintaining stability in Europe, but it's still unclear if pricing changes will be made in the US and other international markets. Nevertheless, the Indian market often imitates the European market.