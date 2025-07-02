Leaks reveal potential specs of the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, including the Tensor G5 processor, camera details, and battery improvements. The new phones are expected to offer minor hardware enhancements over their predecessors.

Ahead of Google's upcoming flagship smartphone launch, new leaks have shown what the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will look like. Although the exact date of the reveal has not yet been announced, the most recent rumours indicate that an August appearance may be imminent.

The Pixel 10 Pro series is anticipated to provide minor hardware enhancements over the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, according to information provided by Android Headlines. The addition of Google's proprietary Tensor G5 processor, which is anticipated to be combined with up to 16GB of RAM, seems to be the most significant update. Storage options may differ; the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at 256GB, while the Pixel 10 Pro is said to arrive in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions.

What can you expect?

It is probable that both phones will use LTPO OLED screens with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. According to rumours, the Pixel 10 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro XL may have a larger 6.8-inch screen. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is said to safeguard the devices' front and back, indicating that durability will continue to be a top concern.

It appears that Google is continuing to follow its tried-and-true approach to photography. It is said that the back camera configuration, which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit with a 5x optical zoom, is identical to that of the previous model. It is rumoured that macro photography will be supported by both the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. Users may notice an enhanced 42MP selfie camera on the front.

There may possibly be slight improvements in battery life. It is anticipated that the Pixel 10 Pro will come with a 4,870mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 4,700mAh battery seen in its predecessor. For better temperature control, a bigger vapour chamber can also be advantageous. A 5,200mAh battery is anticipated to be included with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, perhaps making it the biggest battery ever installed in a Pixel phone.

It is also expected that charging speeds would rise. The XL model may handle up to 39W of cable charging, although the Pixel 10 Pro is thought to support 29W. 15W wireless charging is reportedly supported by both phones.