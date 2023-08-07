Flipkart sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max & other models; Check out AMAZING deals

Flipkart Independence Day sale: Popular smartphones such as iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and more are on sale at a lower price. The Flipkart sale will remain live until August 9. Here are all the details.

Flipkart is hosting an Independence Day sale on its platform and is offering big discounts on several popular iPhones. Popular smartphones including the iPhone 12, 13, 14 Pro Max, and more are on sale for less money. The Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart has already begun and will run until August 9. So, there are still a few days left for folks. Here are all the specifics of the most recent iPhone specials that are being offered during the sale.

iPhone 12

If you have a budget of less than Rs 40,000 and you are a fan of iOS, then you can buy the iPhone 12 at a price of 56,999. However, we would advise you to increase your spending limit by a few thousand rupees and get the iPhone 13, which would be a worthwhile investment.

iPhone 13

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 is available for sale for Rs 58,499. With ICICI and Kotak bank credit cards, however, interested customers may get it for an actual cost of Rs 57,499 thanks to a Rs 1,000 discount promotion. You still receive a sizable discount even if you don't have this bank card. Apple's starting pricing for the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900, thus Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 11,401. This is a fantastic offer.

iPhone 14 Pro

Customers who have extra cash to spare can get the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro smartphone. The price of this 5G phone is presently Rs 1,17,999, which is the lowest price yet. It was first introduced in India for Rs 1,29,900. Therefore, clients would receive a fixed discount of Rs 11,901. The model with 128GB of storage costs this much. Additionally, there is a 750 rupee discount available on the aforementioned credit cards, thereby lowering the cost to 1,17,249 rupees. You'll probably be able to get the new 5G phone for a significantly lesser price if you decide to trade in your old phone. Do keep in mind that exchange discount is calculated on the basis of your old phone's age and condition.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for purchase for Rs 1,26,999. Its initial price in the nation for the 128GB storage capacity was Rs 1,39,900. People may get this, one of Apple's most expensive phones right now, on Flipkart for a relatively reasonable rate. It is critical to remember that, based on leaks, the costs of the upcoming generation - iPhone 15 Pro models - will be quite high.

