The Vivo T4 Lite is rumored to be a significant upgrade from the T3 Lite, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. Expected to launch soon, it's poised to be a strong competitor in smartphone market.

Vivo has been quite busy recently, and according to recent reports, the Chinese smartphone behemoth is getting ready to release the Vivo T4 Lite, the next model in its T-series. In addition, the Vivo Y400 Pro's June 20 debut date has already been announced. The Vivo X200 FE and the X Fold 5 foldable are both expected to launch in July. The newly released T4 Ultra is then coming on sale as at the time this article is written. As we previously said, Vivo has been really busy lately, and it doesn't appear like the firm has any immediate plans to slow down.

Returning to the Vivo T4 Lite, some of its most important details have been made public by the phone's appearance on the Google Play Console listing, Bluetooth SIG, and Google Play Supported Devices list.

What does rumour say about Vivo T4 Lite?

Rumour has it that the Vivo T4 Lite will be a significant improvement over the Vivo T3 Lite and that it will be comparable to the forthcoming iQOO Z10 Lite in many ways. According to the listings, the Vivo T4 Lite is supposed to have an HD+ display that supports brightness levels of 1,000 nits while in High Brightness Mode.

A dual-camera configuration is rumoured to be located on the back, most likely consisting of an LED flash and a 50-megapixel main sensor similar to the iQOO Z10 Lite. Along with running Funtouch OS 15 on top of Android 15 right out of the box, the phone is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and a max clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Compared to the Vivo T3 Lite's 5,000mAh battery, the 6,000mAh battery is likely the largest rumoured improvement.

The Vivo T4 Lite may cost about Rs 10,000 in India, depending on the specifications and the fact that it is being marketed as a low-cost smartphone. To put things in perspective, the Vivo T3 Lite base model, which came with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, cost Rs 10,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant cost Rs 11,499 as well. Anticipate a comparable price structure for the Vivo T4 Lite as well.