Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

The company will introduce Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro mobile phones in the country on August 11. Tecno Pova 5 series will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon post-launch.

On August 11, the business will release the Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro mobile phones in the nation. Tecno Pova 5 series will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon post-launch.

Consumers may visit the three-day showcase event at DLF Avenue in New Delhi between August 11 and August 13 to see and try out the items, according to the business. A teaser video revealing the look of the new Tecno Pova 5 series smartphone was posted by Tecno India's X account.

“Powerhouse of Innovation awaits! Join us at World of TECNOlogy for a grand showcase of groundbreaking products and unveiling of the highly anticipated #POVA5Series," the company wrote on social media platform X.

In addition, a promotional website on Amazon reveals that the Tecno Pova 5 series would be sold there. Although the teaser suggests that both smartphones will have an Arc interface LED on the rear, this is not yet confirmed. The LED reportedly offers five various light effects, including Soft, Racing, Dreamy, Breathe, and Party, and it is supposed to sync with calls, alerts, battery charging, and music.

In terms of specs, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is currently offered in a few international countries. The smartphone's 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate and is available only in the worldwide version. A MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC powers the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, which comes pre-installed with HiOS 13 and runs Android 13 out of the box.

The smartphone has a 50MP main camera on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro features 68W rapid charging and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be available in two colours: Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion.

