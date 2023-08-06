Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    The company will introduce Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro mobile phones in the country on August 11. Tecno Pova 5 series will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon post-launch.

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone brand Tecno is set to launch its latest smartphones in India next week. On August 11, the business will release the Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro mobile phones in the nation. Tecno Pova 5 series will be available in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon post-launch.

    Consumers may visit the three-day showcase event at DLF Avenue in New Delhi between August 11 and August 13 to see and try out the items, according to the business. A teaser video revealing the look of the new Tecno Pova 5 series smartphone was posted by Tecno India's X account. 

    Also Read | Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

     “Powerhouse of Innovation awaits! Join us at World of TECNOlogy for a grand showcase of groundbreaking products and unveiling of the highly anticipated #POVA5Series," the company wrote on social media platform X. 

    In addition, a promotional website on Amazon reveals that the Tecno Pova 5 series would be sold there. Although the teaser suggests that both smartphones will have an Arc interface LED on the rear, this is not yet confirmed. The LED reportedly offers five various light effects, including Soft, Racing, Dreamy, Breathe, and Party, and it is supposed to sync with calls, alerts, battery charging, and music.

    Also Read | Elon Musk: Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be streamed live on X, proceeds to go to charity

    In terms of specs, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is currently offered in a few international countries. The smartphone's 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate and is available only in the worldwide version. A MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC powers the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, which comes pre-installed with HiOS 13 and runs Android 13 out of the box.

    The smartphone has a 50MP main camera on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro features 68W rapid charging and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be available in two colours: Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion.

    Also Read | Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco M6 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched under Rs 10000 Know its specs price availability gcw

    Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale Check out offers on OnePlus 11 Nord 3 more gcw

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

    Apple iPhone 15 series 5 reasons why it is worth the wait gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: 5 reasons why it is worth the wait

    Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 13 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 13? Here's what we know so far

    Infinix GT 10 Pro with colour changing panel 108MP camera launched under Rs 20000 gcw

    Infinix GT 10 Pro with colour changing panel, 108MP camera launched under Rs 20,000

    Recent Stories

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list LMA

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

    Tennis Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows osf

    Andy Murray's racket smashing outburst at Citi Open raises eyebrows

    Monday munchies 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids gcw eai

    Monday munchies: 5 creative lunch box ideas for kids

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon