The Poco F7 is set to launch in India with a massive 7,550mAh battery, outdoing competitors. Leaked specs suggest a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 50MP camera, all for an expected price of Rs 30,000-35,000.

Poco has announced that the much awaited Poco F7 smartphone would be on sale in India and other nations in a few days. A teaser for the F7 was previously posted by e-commerce site Flipkart; the banner now states that the F7 will be introduced on June 24 at 5:30 p.m. IST.

Among the many tricks the Poco F7 will have up its sleeve is a huge battery that gives it an advantage over rivals. Let's examine the Poco F7's specifications, battery life, camera, cost, and other information.

Poco F7 to get massive battery

Gamers and other users will have enough power for their daylong smartphone runs thanks to the Poco F7's much-discussed, massive 7,550mAh silicon-carbon battery. With this cell, the F7 will probably be the phone with the biggest battery in India, defeating iQOO Z10 and Vivo T4 with 7,300 mAh batteries. Additionally, it will allow 22.5W reverse charging and 90W charging.

Poco F7 leaks

As per leaks and reports, the Poco F7 may feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a high-resolution viewing experience suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB internal storage, making it a powerful option in its segment.

On the imaging front, the Poco F7 is expected to house a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 20MP front camera may also be present for selfies and video calls.

With a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity, the mid-range Poco F7 is expected to start at around Rs 30,000–35,000 and could also include some launch bonuses. In India, the phone will be sold on Flipkart.