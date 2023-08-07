iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates.

This year's Apple iPhone 15 Series introduction event is currently anticipated to take place on September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. New iPhones will be up for pre-order on September 15, according to a recent claim from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and the 15 series would go on sale on September 22.

According to various media reports last week, it was stated that some carrier partners had prohibited staff from taking time off on September 13 in order to prepare for a "major smartphone announcement." The report is consistent with Gurman's alleged itinerary.

About a week before the event, Apple usually sends out media invites. The September event is anticipated to contain the iPhone 15 range in addition to upgraded Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, as well as the final information and release dates for iOS 17 and related operating system improvements.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

Apple is anticipated to release four new iPhone 15 series smartphones this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro models might be more than that of the existing ones, though.

According to Barclays analyst Tim Long, who spoke with supply chain businesses in Asia, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will cost more than the existing ones. According to MacRumours, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro will be up to $100 higher than the price of the iPhone 14 Pro, while the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be between $100 and $200 higher.

Also Read | Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

The price for the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will remain $799 and $899, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at up to $1,099 (up from $999), and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost up to $1,299 (up from $1,099).

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. A USB-C connector, titanium frame, programmable Action button, faster A17 Bionic CPU, smaller display bezels, compatibility for Wi-Fi 6E, more RAM, and an improved Ultra Wideband chip are just a few of the reported new features for the Pro variants.

Also Read | Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability