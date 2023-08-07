Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 6 best deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers discounts on entry-level phones like Realme Narzo N53, Samsung Galaxy M13, Nokia G11, Tecno Spark 9, Lava Blaze 2, and Redmi 11 Prime. Check out amazing deals.

    The Great Freedom Festival Sale on Amazon has begun for all of its users. The event, which will remain through August 8, gives a 10% immediate discount when using an SBI credit card or choosing EMI transactions. Here is a list of the entry-level phones available for purchase.
     

     

    Tecno Spark 9

    The MediaTek Helio G37 processor and HiOS 8.6 operating system, both based on Android 12, power the Tecno Spark 9. On Amazon, it is available for a reduced price of 7,099. The phone has a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Redmi 11 Prime

    Redmi 11 Prime  is offered in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival deal for 8,999. The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI triple camera configuration along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU.

    Also Read | Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    Nokia G11

    Right present, the Nokia G11 is available on Amazon for Rs 7,999. With a 5,050 mAh battery, the device touts a 3-day battery life. The mobile device boasts a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 50MP dual AI back camera for taking pictures. The Unisoc T606 processor powers it.

    Also Read | Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

    Realme Narzo N53

    Realme Narzo N53 is on sale for Rs 8,999 in the current Amazon sale, a reduction of 18%. The smartphone has a screen that measures 6.74 inches and has a refresh rate of 90 hertz. The smartphone provides 33watt SuperVOOC charging and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. On the rear, there is a 50MP AI triple camera.

    Also Read | Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

    Lava Blaze 2

    Lava Blaze 2 is available on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival deal for just 8,999. The smartphone's 5,000mAh battery and Unisoc T616 CPU are also impressive features. It sports a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Android 12 operating system.
     

    Samsung Galaxy M13

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available for purchase on Amazon at a reduced price of Rs 9,649 in their Great Freedom Festival sale. The phone has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. For taking selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone features a triple camera configuration with 50MP+5MP+2MP on the back.

    Also Read | OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

